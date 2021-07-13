Cancel
Orlando, FL

Milk District launches new retail incubator

By Brendan O'Connor
bungalower
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Milk District works side by side with independent businesses within our service area to strengthen each other and improve the overall neighborhood. This new space is an extension of our work in the community, allowing us to nurture a new generation of home-grown retail tenants. Businesses that come out of The Spot will end up all over the region, and will walk out of our doors more prepared for what it means to run a small retail shop.”

