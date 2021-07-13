Bless their hearts...***
Clemson fatigue!!!! Read that in an article today. Really makes me smile !!. they fell off. They fell off b/c the school admin decided to not let football run the school anymore. Jimbo wanted them to update the dorms, facilities, stadium to keep up with Dabo and the rest of the Jones's and they said NO. So if we ever start catching a whiff of our school board and admin start to pull back support to Dabo you can rest assured that we'll be headed off that cliff too.www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0