Clemson, SC

Bless their hearts...***

tigernet.com
 14 days ago

Clemson fatigue!!!! Read that in an article today. Really makes me smile !!. they fell off. They fell off b/c the school admin decided to not let football run the school anymore. Jimbo wanted them to update the dorms, facilities, stadium to keep up with Dabo and the rest of the Jones's and they said NO. So if we ever start catching a whiff of our school board and admin start to pull back support to Dabo you can rest assured that we'll be headed off that cliff too.

www.tigernet.com

NFLtigernet.com

Re: KJ Henry

He weighs 271. However, he really needs to step it up. He’s had some Positive Moments, however, he hasn’t (to date) been able to consistently put Pressure on opposing QB’s. KJ redshirted his 1st season because he wasn’t ready strength wise because he had a basketball body according to him...
Welcome, SCtigernet.com

Re: Welcome to Tigertown Sam!!!

Coach Rittman adds a gem!!! Her dad was a Tiger too!!!. https://theclemsoninsider.com/2021/07/14/tigers-ink-grad-transfer-from-nc-state/. Clemson Softball Head Coach John Rittman announced the addition of graduate transfer Sam Russ (Charlotte, N.C./Providence Day) to the Tigers’ 2021-22 roster on Wednesday. Russ spent the previous four seasons at NC State as an outfielder.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Brilliant, & welcome home!

Thank you to each of you that offered prayers and encouragement! I have been discharged to my home and have home health care assisting me at home. I’ll be on infusion for quite some time but my outlook is very good! Looks like my attendance at Clemson Tigers football games is a probable YES. I thank the good Lord and all the prayers and support I’ve gotten that helped get me through this period. Again thanks to you and hope to meet some of you at the games this fall. It will likely be my last year sitting in the West Zone Covered as I will lose my seats with the stadium upgrade next year. I plan to be in Charlotte to watch our Tigers play the dawgs too. Go Tigers!!!!
Sportstigernet.com

Re: Important To Be Consistent......Absolutely ---

As long as we see more of this in the next season!!!. I expect to see a much improved defense next year. But we’re living in denial if we can’t acknowledge the fact that our last few games against top opponents have been extremely disappointing on the defensive side of the ball.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson projected among top offenses in national outlet ranking

A dropoff in the post- Trevor Lawrence era? Don't count on it, college football. Pro Football Focus released its 2021 offense rankings and Clemson checked in at No. 3 overall, trailing only Oklahoma and Ohio State. "Clemson already got a taste of what its offense will look like post-Trevor Lawrence,"...
tigernet.com

Nice addition . . .

On the sliding graph, place an Orange Star (or small Tiger Paw) when the player received their Clemson Offer. I’ll bet his Star Value inherently will increase immediately whenever that offer is received, thus proving the worth of a Clemson Offer. Again, nice addition!!!
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Considering the fact that...

We certainly make it comfortable for BV to be at Clemson in his role as a DC, but it ain't just the $$ that keeps him here. He could have already moved on to a HC job that would easily pay him at least DOUBLE that amount. There must be something at Clemson that keeps BV coming back to be a DC... and there must be a reason why we have so much less turnover on our coaching staff than a lot of other top programs.
Florida Statechatsports.com

Michigan basketball: Depth will be a blessing for Wolverines

Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (back to camera) celebrates with forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) after defeating the Florida State Seminoles in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports.
Sportstigernet.com

Good pickup for us!!

Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Dabo was FURIOUS

Following back-to-back road games in October, the final weekend of October sees the Clemson football team return home to Memorial Stadium with an Oct. 30 matchup with ACC rival Florida State. Full Story ». Enjoy TigerNet? Upgrade and get your ® today, thanks!. Standout [306]. TigerPulse: 56%. Posts: 658. Joined:...
Savannah, GAtigernet.com

Ricky Williams Shoutout

Ricky pitched a gem tonight. He went 7 innings and gave up 1 unearned run against the Savannah bananas... Gave up 2 hits. Only had one BB, and one K. Induced a lot of weak fly balls and weak grounders. Lexington won 7-2, with a late inning rally. If you...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Throwback Thursday: Woody Dantzler dazzles against NC State

I remember this game and the GT game back-to-back... I was a Clemson student at the time and went to this game. A few things I remember besides Dantzler's amazing day and ability to stay up:. 1. Doc Walker is the best CFB announcer in history. Re: TNET: Throwback Thursday:...
College Sportstigernet.com

I was there sitting in the Wolfpack Club section with one

Today's Throwback video features Woody Dantzler's epic performance against North Carolina State in 2001, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson quarterback Woodrow "Woody" Dantzler came to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack in 2001 with bad intentions. He led the #16 Tigers to a t Read Update »
Georgia Statetigernet.com

Re: Why are we so confident in beating Georgia

Although I am confident and hopeful. Why are a lot of people so confident that Clemson beats them like a drum? I see a lot of people making fun of them not winning a championship in 40 years, and although they talk sh?!. They do have winning record over Clemson. Last time Girley ran wild and LSU and Ohio ST dominated. I do believe D will be much better but O Line is still a concern!! Secondary, who knows?? Please, enlighten me why we should be this confident?
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Was checking the ‘cruting on 247

And they had an article about the top ten impactful transfers to the mighty SEC. 4, 5 and 6 came from Clemson (Bowman, Kendrick and Jones). Two didn’t see the field enough and one couldn’t stay on the field. Speaks volumes about our recruiting and what we demand of our...
Footballtigernet.com

Unless some Jeremiah Alexander stuff happens days before

I feel good about it. To me the thing I see is he really wanted to come to the cookout and now that he can’t he wants to go head and make a decision so I see positive vibes from that. Maybe one of those guys who wanted to commit at the cookout but one thing I’m intrigued about is I noticed he wants to commit an hour or so BEFORE Daylen Everett’s commitment so I wonder if Sabb would try and make an Orange explosion on Saturday with 2 IMG commits. Go Tigers!
NFLtigernet.com

Re: Nolan Turner...

I hate seeing some of our own fans criticizing his coverage of “elite” receivers. Usually it is a case of him trying to fix a missed assignment by another player. He’s not perfect. Any player could have a video or GIF posted of them missing a tackle or getting caught out of position peeking in the backfield. Case in point, AJ Terrell versus Alabama in the national championship and then AJ Terrell versus LSU and the national championship. Him having a bad day covering Ja’Marr Chase didn’t stop him from being the 16th pick of the NFL draft in round one.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Muse was bigger and faster than Nolan or Zanders

Re: Both you guys are right neither Zanders or Turner is close. without stellar safety play by making adjustments - if we have the needed talent:. 1 - Outscore the opponent - we have a lot of offensive firepower and should be able to score against UGA's defense without too much trouble. The OL will be the key to this year's scoring ability, so they will carry a heavy load for us to go all the way.

Comments / 0

