Hack The Box launches Academy for Business to help organizations combat cyberattacks

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHackTheBox announces Academy for Business, a new interactive skill development course for corporate IT and security teams. The Academy for Business platform will provide leading training content on offensive, defensive and general cybersecurity methods. Enrolled employees will benefit from unlimited access to security-based learning paths suitable for all professionals, regardless of prior experience.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

