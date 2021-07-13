Hack The Box launches Academy for Business to help organizations combat cyberattacks

The cybersecurity threat landscape has become extremely vast and complex, as has cybersecurity technology. It’s becoming increasingly confusing for organizations to grasp the what, when, where and how of protecting the enterprise. But it doesn’t have to be. Think about how you would protect your home; you’d want perimeter security (a fence), endpoint protection (doors with sturdy locks), video surveillance (cameras) and a connection to law enforcement (detection and response), right? Well, the same applies to your business – though the solutions are slightly higher-tech!