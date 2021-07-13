Cancel
MLB

Indians stockpile pitchers on Day 2 of MLB Draft

By Mitch Spinell
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 15 days ago

The Cleveland Indians completed Day 2 of the MLB player draft, with nine of their ten Monday selections being pitchers - along with a high school-level infielder.

