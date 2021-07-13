Cancel
This iconic Big Sur bridge along Highway 1 is closed overnight for a while

By Lucy Fasano
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 14 days ago

Starting Monday, Big Sur’s Bixby Bridge along Highway 1 will close for overnight maintenance for much of the three weeks. The road is closed from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. beginning Monday, according to Caltrans.

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

