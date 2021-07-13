Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Talk ‘nearing deal’ with Jerry O’Connell to join cast amid ratings plummet after host Sharon Osbourne’s shock exit

By Bryan Brunati
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfAHm_0av0Iqoh00

THE Talk is "nearing deal" with Jerry O'Connell to make the actor a full-time cohost following Sharon Osbourne's stunning exit.

The movie star had previously been guest cohosting alongside Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth for the show's Men of May special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNMn9_0av0Iqoh00
Jerry O'Connell is set to join The Talk Credit: CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpNeO_0av0Iqoh00
He would be filling in the vacant seat left after Sharon Osbourne's shocking exit Credit: Getty

Jerry, 47, is close to joining The Talk, a person with knowledge of the conversations told TheWrap.

Another source told the outlet negotiations between Jerry and the program have been on and off for a few months.

The Sun was first to report the comedian was “in final negotiations” to replace Sharon after she shocked the TV landscape by walking away from the show following an on-air fight with co-host Sheryl.

At the time, our insider claimed the staff felt “hiring a straight white male" would "get the show more backlash.”

The source previously said: “Some staff wanted Sharon replaced by a female Latina star like Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez or Gloria Estefan. That door should be opened. It’s time for a Latina voice to have a platform."

Elaine, who back in March filed a complaint about the program's "racially insensitive and hostile" set, also “fought” for a Latina woman to “join the show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15W7I0_0av0Iqoh00
Jerry previously guested co-hosted alongside the ladies back in May Credit: Instagram

However, another insider previously told The Sun: "The hosts are having a ball on set and behind the scenes with Jerry. They have even posted about it on social media."

While it seems Jerry will soon have a new job, he had already topped the list of potential full-time hosts.

The Sun previously reported Jerry was the “frontrunner” to replace Sharon, though Sheryl and Elaine were not on board with the new addition.

The source claimed: “On camera everyone is lovey-dovey and laughing together, but off camera Sheryl and Elaine have raised some serious concerns.

"Sheryl thinks Jerry is fine for the Men of May month producers planned, but beyond that she feels we are telling the audience that women cannot behave themselves and be friends... "

Though Jerry is a big name, the insider added: “The truth is that no one can replace Mrs. O. Sharon was the centerpiece of the show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzT0P_0av0Iqoh00
Sharon exited the show following a shocking on-air fight with fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood Credit: Getty

The Talk's shocking shakedown kicked off when Sharon, who was on the panel since the show's debut, addressed her decision to stand by her longtime friend Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle, resulting in an on-air fight with Sheryl on the March 10 episode.

Sharon, 68, felt Sheryl, 57, was insinuating she is racist because of her decision to support her friend.

The show would go on take a month-long hiatus to conduct an internal review, however, network CBS would soon announce Sharon was done with the show.

She then announced she was taking a leave of absence from the show.

Her temporary exit came amid her alleged feud with Sheryl.

Amid all the chaos, the once popular TV show suffered its lowest ratings ever last month.

According to Soap Opera Network, The Talk hit last place in the Women 18-49 demographic for daytime broadcast ratings.

The Sharon-less show came in at number 13 with a 0.2 rating, that's 0.04 less than the previous week and 0.01 less than last year.

ABC’s competing talk show, The View, beat it by a few spots, coming in at number 6, with a 0.36 rating, which is up from both the previous week and last year.

The View also lost a longtime cohost recently, as Megan McCain announced she was leaving the show after four seasons on the panel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24drvr_0av0Iqoh00
The Sun previously revealed Jerry was a 'front-runner' to replace Sharon Credit: Instagram

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
230K+
Followers
25K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Welteroth
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Sheryl Underwood
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Gina Rodriguez
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Jerry O'connell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#The Talk#Latina#Cbs#Soap Opera Network#Abc#View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Talk': Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Replaced by Beloved Male Star

There's been much speculation about who might replace Sharon Osbourne on The Talk. Osbourne departed the program earlier this year after an on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. As for who will replace Osbourne, The Wrap reported on Monday that Jerry O'Connell is nearing a deal to fill that vacated slot.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Sharon Osbourne And Elaine Welteroth's Relationship

Elaine Welteroth took sides after Sharon Osbourne's infamous on-air meltdown on "The Talk," and she didn't come to her co-host's defense. Welteroth joined the daytime talk show in December 2020 after her guest-hosting appearances proved that she was a good fit with the rest of the women. However, the working relationships of everyone on the panel were put to the test when Osbourne had a heated exchange with Sheryl Underwood.
CelebritiesVulture

Jerry O’Connell Replaces Ozzy Osbourne’s Mean Wife on The Talk

The Talk is no longer an exclusive all-girls club, with Jerry O’Connell replacing the departed Sharon Osbourne as the show’s newest co-host. The announcement was made on Wednesday’s episode, with Deadline confirming that O’Connell, who previously guest-hosted The Talk on several occasions in 2021, will be a permanent replacement. “It’s fun, it works, and we’re going to have a lot of fun. It’s real exciting,” he explained. “First of all, I want to say you ladies have been so welcoming to me. I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, and it worked. And here we are. We’re going to have a lot of fun, we really are.”
TV & VideosPopculture

Jerry O'Connell Reveals in New Photo How He's 'Getting Close' to 'The Talk' Co-Hosts

Jerry O'Connell is "getting close," and perhaps a little too comfortable, with his new The Talk family. This week, it was announced that the actor and TV personality, who has frequently guest-hosted the CBS chat show in recent months, will join The Talk as a permanent co-host following Sharon Osbourne's exit earlier this year, and according to O'Connell's most recent social media post, he and his new co-hosts are getting along just fine.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Talk' Co-Host Addresses Leaked Audio of Sharon Osbourne Incident Aftermath

Elaine Welteroth is speaking out and setting the record straight after newly unearthed audio recording capturing the moments after Sharon Osbourne's March 10 on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood was released. Leaked to the Daily Mail four months after the incident that eventually led to Osbourne's departure from the CBS talk show, Welteroth could be heard in the leaked recording comforting an emotional Osbourne in her dressing room after the show, apologizing for the way the conversation went and telling her, "I know you’re not racist."
TV & VideosPopculture

Jerry O'Connell Landed Major Game Show Gig Ahead of 'The Talk' Casting

Jerry O'Connell is reportedly prepping to take his seat at The Talk's discussion table as Sharon Osbourne's replacement, but the Stand By Me actor adds more than just that title to his roster of credits. Less than a month before reports surfaced that O'Connell, who most recently starred in Star Trek: Lower Decks, is nearing a deal to become Osbourne’s replacement, the actor landed another major gig.
Celebritiescbslocal.com

Actor Jerry O’Connell Joins ‘The Talk’ As First Full-Time Male Co-Host

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Jerry O’Connell has been named the new co-host of “The Talk.”. The move was announced on Wednesday’s show. O’Connell has previously appeared on the show as a guest co-host. The 47-year-old O’Connell becomes the show’s first full-time male co-host. He joins Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann...
Celebritiesmix93.com

Jerry O’Connell officially joins CBS’s ‘The Talk’ as new co-host

Jerry O’Connell is joining CBS’s ‘The Talk’ as a permanent co-host, replacing Sharon Osbourne who left earlier this year. The 47-year-old O’Connell has guest-hosted the show for the past few months; he joins co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth and Carrie Ann Inaba (who is currently on a leave of absence from the series.)
CelebritiesHello Magazine

The Talk's Elaine Welteroth breaks silence after shocking Sharon Osbourne audio leaks

The Talk host Elaine Welteroth has broken her silence after a recording was published that revealed she consoled Sharon Osbourne after the controversial 10 March episode. "I thought we had closed the painful, public chapter of the controversy related to the March 10th show," the 34-year-old said in a statement., adding that she must "reluctantly wade into this now simply to ensure that, as a Black woman, I am not silenced or side-lined."

Comments / 0

Community Policy