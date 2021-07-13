Cancel
Bradford County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Susquehanna; Wyoming A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN SUSQUEHANNA...NORTHERN LACKAWANNA...SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND NORTHERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 1028 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Springville, or 9 miles north of Tunkhannock, moving north at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Carbondale, Archbald, Clifford, Tunkhannock, Mayfield, Springville, Dimock, Harford, Dalton and Wilmot. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments

