Nightlife In Malta: A Guide For Malta Clubbing And Bars

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® ( www.viking.com) celebrated today its first Welcome Back sailings in the Mediterranean—the latest milestone in the company's return to service. Last week, guests embarked the award-winning Viking Sea ® and sister ship Viking Venus ® in the Maltese capital city of Valletta—a cultural UNESCO World Heritage Site—where the ships are homeporting this summer. Offered as part of Viking's Welcome Back collection, exclusively available for vaccinated guests, both ships are sailing three new itineraries sailing roundtrip from Valletta. The new voyages include the 11-day Malta & the Adriatic Jewels , the 11-day Malta & Greek Isles Discovery and the 21-day Malta, the Adriatic & Greece itineraries. Viking has also partnered with Lufthansa to offer non-stop flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Malta, exclusively for Viking guests—making the transatlantic journey to Europe even easier.