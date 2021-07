There is something timeless, yet oh-so-sexy about silk pajamas. Sure, they may be a bit pricey, but it’s worth it not only for the smile they will bring to your partner, but because of how insanely comfortable they are, and how good silk feels on your skin. So, for your next romantic trip away (or really, for whenever), throw those cotton sleepshirts aside, and luxuriate in silk. Here are some silk pajamas that are sure to ignite that fire on your next romantic vacation.