Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man currently being held in the Ramsey County jail has been charged with third-degree murder in Olmsted County. A criminal complaint was filed Friday against 56-year-old Jimmy Lee Campbell that alleges he sold drugs to a man who died from a drug overdose in Rochester earlier this year. The victim, who is not identified in the court documents, was found dead at his aunt's residence on the morning of April 29. An autopsy determined his death was the result of a toxic overdose of heroin and fentanyl. Investigators found partial pills, suspected to be counterfeit oxycodone, inside his wallet.