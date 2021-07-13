Remembering Point Break’s Iconic Oregon-Shot Ending on its 30th Birthday

It’s sometimes easy to forget in the blur of manic performances that have defined Nicolas Cage‘s work in the last decade – the chainsaw-wielding Red in Mandy, his wide-eyed murderous father in Mom and Dad, and other very “Nic Cage” roles that seem to come around every few months – that his is a career of chapters, each of which might singularly define a lesser performer, and that Wild Nic is just the latest. The star emerged in the 1980s as an edgy standout in zeitgest-capturing favorites (Rumble Fish, Peggy Sue Got Married), blossomed into romantic lead (Moonstruck) and A-list Oscar winner (Leaving Las Vegas), and crushed the box office a few times as an unlikely action hero in a string of Bruckheimer-produced ’90s favorites.