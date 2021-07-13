Cancel
Whitefish Bay, WI

Person who attended Evers' budget-signing ceremony tests positive for COVID-19

By TMJ4 Web Staff
A person who attended the 2021-23 budget signing ceremony with Gov. Tony Evers in Whitefish Bay last week has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office says.

A spokesperson from Evers' office said in a notification Monday night that the person is from Cumberland Elementary School. The notification regarding the positive test was sent to those who attended the signing.

That includes attendees not affiliated with Cumberland Elementary School, such as staff, cabinet members and other elected officials, "so they can also take any necessary steps to keep themselves and others safe," according to the governor's spokesperson.

The ceremony was held at Cumberland's library.

"The governor, who completed his vaccine series earlier this year, is asymptomatic and will continue to attend events and meetings as scheduled," the spokesperson wrote.

The office says they learned of the positive test late Monday. Gov. Evers signed the budget during a ceremony last Thursday.

