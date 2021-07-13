Cancel
Public Safety

Sister makes heartbreaking tribute to dad, 36, shot dead on his lawn by four gunmen after he chased them out of his home - as police hunt Holden Commodore getaway car

By Australian Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

The sister of a dad shot dead outside his home by four gunmen has promised to look after his children in a heartbreaking tribute.

Christopher Anderson, 36, was gunned down on Saturday after he chased the shooters out of his home in Gailes, near Ipswich in Queensland.

Family and friends posted eulogies for Mr Anderson to Facebook with his sister Lisa Conlon mourning the loss of the young dad.

'Rest in dreamtime little bro. I'm absolutely shattered beyond words. I'm sorry this has happened to you,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TeaUt_0av0GuHB00
A Holden Commodore used in the shooting murder of Christopher Anderson could help police track down his killers - as tributes pour in for the father who had a 'heart of gold'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbPA7_0av0GuHB00
Family and friends posted eulogies for Mr Anderson to Facebook with his sister Lisa Conlon (pictured) mourning the loss of the young dad 

'Putting your lil namesake to sleep last night just broke me knowing he's now going to grow up not knowing his father.

'I promise you that we will love your kids as our own and keep your memory alive.

'You had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off your back for anyone… Hold your loved ones close as tomorrow is never promised.'

A silver 2000s model Holden Commodore with a black bonnet used as a getaway car in the murder could help police track down his killers.

A neigbour told the Courier Mail Mr Anderson was 'just trying to protect his family'.

'(Mr Anderson and his girlfriend) were a young couple very much in love and engaged,' another neighbour said.

'A family has been torn apart.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSvjA_0av0GuHB00
'You had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off your back for anyone…Hold your loved ones close as tomorrow is never promised,' Mr Anderson's sister wrote of the father
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmrm7_0av0GuHB00
Ms Conlon promised to help look after his children in her heartbreaking tribute

Police believe four men arrived at the home in the car about 4pm on Saturday and approached Mr Anderson.

They went inside before an argument started and a single gunshot was heard.

Mr Anderson chased the four men out of the house towards the Holden. Another scuffle broke out before the father was shot in the chest.

The car was driven off and Mr Anderson died of a single gunshot wound not long after.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who has seen the car, which has black rims, not to approach but to contact them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IL5zN_0av0GuHB00
Police say the silver 2000s model with a black bonnet was used as a getaway car after the 36-year-old father's murder at a home at Gailes, near Ipswich in Queensland, on Saturday afternoon

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

