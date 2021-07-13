Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

USA Basketball falls again, this time 91-83 to Australia

By TIM REYNOLDS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNhle_0av0GqkH00

LAS VEGAS (AP) — These games don’t count. Right now, that is the only saving grace for USA Basketball.

And for quite probably the first time in 29 years of NBA players suiting up for the national team, there was a smattering of boos when a game ended — on home soil, no less.

Patty Mills scored 22 points and Australia held the U.S. without a field goal for the final 4:34 on the way to beating the Americans 91-83 on Monday night, dropping the three-time defending Olympic gold medalists to 0-2 in their five-game slate of exhibitions leading up to the Tokyo Games.

“I thought we got better tonight,” said U.S. coach Gregg Popovich, whose team lost to Nigeria on Saturday. “After a short time together, there’s a lot of things that have to be covered, but the first half and the second half were two different beasts.

“In the first half, we defended the way we wanted to defend. ... We rebounded better. We moved the ball better at the offensive end and had more pace. In the second half, we tired out.”

Joe Ingles scored 17 points, Matisse Thybulle scored 12 and Chris Goulding had 11 for Australia.

“We walked into this game expecting to win,” Ingles said.

With good reason. Starting with the World Cup quarterfinals in China two years ago and then their two exhibitions in Vegas, the U.S. is 1-4 in its last five games with NBA players against international competition.

In the most recent 105 games that preceded those, the U.S. went 101-4.

Damian Lillard led the U.S. with 22 points, while Kevin Durant scored 17 and Bradley Beal finished with 12. But the Americans wasted a 10-point second-half lead, and have dropped back-to-back games for just the third time since NBA players began wearing the red, white and blue in 1992.

The other instances: two straight in the 2002 FIBA World Championship and two straight in the 2019 Basketball World Cup. The U.S. finished sixth in the first tournament, seventh in the other. And while these are glorified scrimmages, this much is already certain — a medal seems far from a lock for the U.S.

“It’s not the first time that I’ve seen Team USA be tested,” Lillard said. “Maybe not beat two times in a row, but I’ve seen it before. These other teams and these other countries just continue to improve. These players, they get better, they get more confident and they also want to beat us badly. It’s definitely noticeable when you’re on the court.”

Jayson Tatum’s layup with 4:35 left put the Americans up 82-80. Australia outscored the U.S. 11-1 the rest of the way, and Mills — who plays for Popovich in San Antonio — did most of the damage for the Boomers down the stretch.

“I just expect him to do it,” Ingles said of Mills’ big finish. “It’s what he’s done for 12 years. It’s just what he does for our group.”

Favored by 16.5 points before the game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Americans looked the part for much of the first half. A 20-6 run — capped by five points from Select Team call-up Keldon Johnson — put the U.S. up by eight late in the opening quarter, and Lillard closed out his 16-point first half with a 3-pointer 31.7 seconds before intermission that gave the Americans a 46-35 lead.

The halftime lead was nine, the same lead that the U.S. had early in the third quarter against Nigeria before letting it slip away.

And the same thing happened in this one.

The third-quarter lead for the U.S. was as big as 10 and was 58-50 when Lillard made a 3-pointer midway through the period. But Australia closed the quarter on a 19-6 run, Goulding hit a 3-pointer as time expired and Australia took a 69-64 lead into the final 10 minutes.

“We’ll learn from it,” Popovich said.

TIP-INS

Australia: The Boomers, according to USA Basketball’s archives, are now 2-28 all-time against the Americans in senior men’s national competition. The other Australian win came in a pre-World Cup exhibition in 2019. ... Australia held a big 44-22 edge in paint points.

USA: The Americans changed the starting lineup, with Jerami Grant in for Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green in for Bam Adebayo. ... The U.S. was outrebounded 32-25.

LOVE OUT

Kevin Love, who played only three minutes in Saturday’s loss to Nigeria, was the only Olympic-teamer who didn’t get into the game for the U.S. The Americans used 10 players; the eight other Olympians in Las Vegas, plus Select Team promotees Johnson and Darius Garland. The Olympic-bound trio of Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker remain at the NBA Finals.

BAYNES HURT

Australia center Aron Baynes limped off 3:49 into the game after a collision with Beal. Baynes was defending as Beal drove at him, and Baynes grabbed at his right knee following the contact. He went to the locker room, then returned to the Boomers’ bench later in the first half but did not return. The Australians believe it’s no worse than a bruise.

Australia: Faces Nigeria on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

USA: Faces Argentina on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

512K+
Followers
285K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Aron Baynes
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Olympics Basketball#Ap#Nba#Americans#Team Usa#Fanduel Sportsbook#Select Team#Usa Basketball#Olympians#Boomers#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
Country
Argentina
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 Blazers Player Says He’s Leaving If Damian Lillard Is Traded

Damian Lillard’s future in Portland isn’t as clear as it used to be, especially after seeing Yahoo insider Chris Haynes’ latest report. Over the weekend, Haynes reported that Lillard could be on the verge of requesting a trade out of Portland. The All-Star guard apparently has concerns as to whether a championship contender can be built by the Trail Blazers’ front office.
NBANewsweek

Gregg Popovich Gets Heated With Reporter After Team USA Loss to Australia

Team U.S.A. head coach Gregg Popovich got into a heated exchange with a reporter following his team's 91-83 loss against Australia in an exhibition game. Monday's night loss in Las Vegas came just two days after the three-time defending Olympic champions lost to Nigeria in the first of five games in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.
SportsESPN

Team USA falls to 0-2 in Olympic exhibitions after loss to Australia

Team USA might indeed win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold next month in Tokyo. But if the Americans do, it will be a story of overcoming adversity. They lost their second consecutive exhibition Monday, this time bested by Australia 91-83 in Las Vegas. Dating to the 2019 World Cup, where they finished seventh, Team USA has lost four of its past five games. It also has lost two in a row now to Australia, a team expected to contend for the gold in Japan.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst clarifies Damian Lillard comment

ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst issued a clarification on Twitter Friday for a comment he made on TV earlier in the day regarding Damian Lillard. Windhorst appeared on “SportsCenter” Friday and talked about Lillard’s status. Windhorst published an article a day earlier regarding Lillard’s future with the Portland Trail Blazers. Rather than publicly saying he had no interest in leaving Portland, Lillard said Thursday that he will keep his conversations between him and the team.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard, Gregg Popovich reveal Team USA’s biggest issue after another stunning loss

Team USA’s loss to Nigeria was definitely a stunner, but perhaps that could have been chalked up to it being some first-game weirdness in an exhibition setting. But Team USA lost another exhibition game on Monday, this time to Australia, and now there’s something of a panic surrounding the team. While several key players are missing (Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday), there’s still too much talent on this roster to be stinking it up like this.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Has Telling Admission Following Olympics Loss

United States men’s basketball star Damian Lillard had a telling admission following the Americans loss in the Summer Olympics on Sunday. France upset Team USA, 83-76, in the opening game of the group stage on Sunday. This was the United States’ first loss in the Olympics since 2004, when the team failed to win the gold medal.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Damian Lillard Theorizes Why Team USA Is Struggling

Damian Lillard theorized why Team USA is struggling in such an embarrassing fashion, following their loss to France in the team's first official game of the Tokyo Olympics. The Portland Trail Blazers star says foreign players step up their game when competing on the international level and that they're given more freedom at the Olympics.
BasketballSporting News

Tokyo Olympics: Team USA vs. France live score, updates and more

Team USA opens group play with a loss. Led by 28 points from Evan Fournier, France defeated the USA by a final score of 83-76. It marks Team USA's first Olympic loss since 2004. For more on the game, check below for quarter-by-quarter updates. Final score: France 83, USA 76.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Tony Parker Found Love Again After His Divorces

Former NBA star Tony Parker is undoubtedly on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s won too many championships with the Spurs to count, shared too many highlights with Tim Duncan and scored too many points in the NBA and European basketball. Tony Parker has been remarkably reliable on the basketball court. He’s been equally unreliable in his love affairs.

Comments / 1

Community Policy