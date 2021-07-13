Cancel
Rugby

The ridiculous loophole which lets shamed NRL players who attended an illegal party enjoy an all-expenses-paid two-week holiday

By Eliza Mcphee
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Two NRL players who were busted at an illegal house party will be able to serve their one-match bans while quarantining at home while earning full pay.

Paul Vaughan hosted 12 of his Dragons teammates at his Shellharbour home south of Sydney on July 3 amid the city's lockdown.

Vaughan has been sacked while all players but Zac Lomax and Daniel Alvaro have signed a document confirming nobody else outside the NRL bubble was at the Covid-breaching barbecue.

While the rest of the Dragons squad who signed the document will fly to Queensland on Wednesday, Lomax and Alvaro won't be allowed into the Sunshine State until Sunday - two weeks after the illegal gathering.

Those in the team that don't travel on Wednesday will have to go into quarantine for two weeks but it's understood Lomax and Alvaro can serve their game suspension while isolating in their homes, the Daily Telegraph reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6NKW_0av0GlZs00
Zac Lomax (pictured) attended Paul Vaughan's illegal house party on July 3 amid Sydney's lockdown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwuVf_0av0GlZs00
Dragons star Daniel Alvaro also attended the party and has been given a one-game suspension. It's understood he and Lomax can carry out their suspensions while in quarantine

The pair didn't sign the document due to legal reasons while the rest of the players who did have been allowed to return to training.

Many within the league have lashed out at the inconsistent punishments handed down to those who break the rules.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown expressed his anger at his players Euan Aitken and Josh Curran having to isolate for two weeks after being on the same flight as a potential Covid case - while St George players were given just one-match bans.

Brown also noted how Sharks player Will Chambers will have to isolate for two weeks despite him driving back from Melbourne to ensure he didn't put teammates at risk.

'We've got two blokes from our starting side who haven't played for two weeks because they caught an plane where the hostess was crook,' Brown said on Sunday.

'Then all the blokes from Saints get one week.

'So you do the wrong thing and you get a week, but you do the right thing like Will Chambers did and you get two weeks. You tell me how that one's fair. It doesn't add up to me.'

Claims have emerged about the party which saw the 12 Dragons teammates penalised for the biosecurity protocol breaches amid allegations they deliberately mislead the sport's integrity unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4Fig_0av0GlZs00
NRL star Paul Vaughan (pictured with wife Elle) deeply regrets hosting the illegal house party that ended his time at St George Illawarra
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckA2O_0av0GlZs00
Paul Vaughan was sacked by St George Illawarra after hosting 12 Dragons teammates at his Shellharbour home (pictured) on July 3

Several players hid in cupboards when police arrived at Vaughan's home on July 3 to break up the illegal house party, reports say.

Some then told NRL bosses star Jack de Belin had briefly visited his teammate's home to drop off beer, when he too was allegedly also hiding from police under a bed.

Police are also investigating claims more revellers were seen running down the street when officers arrived at Vaughan's home.

The NRL has issued $305,000 in fines on top of the $1,000 fines issued by police to each of the 13 players, and Vaughan's wife Elle, for breaching stay-at-home orders.

Other attendees included Dragons players Corey Norman, Josh McGuire, Jack Bird, Kaide Ellis, Blake Lawrie, Matt Dufty, Tyrell Fuimaono, Gerard Beale, and Josh Kerr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pl7Cq_0av0GlZs00
Lomax (pictured) and Alvaro are the only ones not to sign a document confirming nobody outside the NRL bubble were at the party

Vaughan and Norman have been slapped with $50,000 fines while de Belin was penalised $42,000.

The ten other Dragons were fined between $2,000 and $25,000.

The 12 Dragons players were suspended for one game each.

The suspensions will be staggered out in order to ensure the Dragons can field a side in the coming weeks.

It was Vaughan's second coronavirus biosecurity protocol breach within 10 months.

'The events that took place on the weekend were thoughtless and disrespectful to not only the game that I love, but to all of the sponsors, members and fans as well as the broader community,' he posted on Instagram in the wake of the party fallout.

'The reality is, I should have known better and I am truly sorry. I have let a lot of people down through my actions, and I hope that this sincere apology shows how deeply sorry I am and that I realise the enormity and stupidity of what I have done.

'To say that I have learnt a lesson from this is an understatement. I hope one day in the future, I can get the opportunity to showcase my remorse through better actions on and off the field.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJGmC_0av0GlZs00
Alvaro will have to sit out for one game after being caught at the illegal gathering

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

