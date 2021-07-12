Final Fantasy 14 is So Popular Now It Sold Out Digitally

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series for iOS, Android, and Steam is finally rolling out now worldwide with Final Fantasy 1, 2, and 3. The three games are currently rolling out across regions and platforms and have gone live in parts of the world on iOS right now. They will be out on Android soon in the same regions with Steam to follow about an hour from when this news story has been published. The pixel remasters of Final Fantasy ($11.99), Final Fantasy 2 ($11.99), and Final Fantasy 3 ($17.99) are available as premium releases replacing the first two games. As mentioned before, Final Fantasy 3 (3D Remake) is still available and will remain available worldwide. The three releases include the new music player with the re-arranged soundtrack, a gallery, and more. While Steam gets a discounted bundle, the iOS and Android versions are going to be sold separately for now. Watch the new Final Fantasy 2 trailer from the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series below: