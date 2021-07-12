Cancel
Video Games

Final Fantasy 14 is So Popular Now It Sold Out Digitally

By Robert Pezic
attackofthefanboy.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy 14 is having some issues right now. The MMORPG has gotten an influx of new players that has led to server congestion over the weekend as NA players found themselves in lengthy queue times and unable to fashion new characters. If you’re in the US, you may even struggle to buy a digital copy from Square Enix’s store right now.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

#Fantasy#Digital Copy#Mmorpg#Na#Square Enix#Final Fantasy 14#European#Chains Of Domination#Twitch#Valve
