Tech company CEO is among four wealthy mates who snuck into Queensland from Covid-struck Sydney on a $20k/day superyacht to watch a test match - with the group fined a measly $4,000 each

A former technology company CEO is one of four men fined after sneaking into Queensland from Covid-hit Sydney on a superyacht to watch a rugby test on the Gold Coast.

Jeromy Young, 44, and friends left Newport on Sydney's northern beaches on his 34.5 metre charter superyacht Dreamtime on July 6. Authorities said the party sailed north, crossed the border and docked the following day.

The men then allegedly declared on their border passes they hadn't been in a Covid hotspot before going straight to the Australian Wallabies rugby union Test match against France at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Several days later, Queensland Water Police and Maritime Safety officers tracked the group down.

Jeromy Young, the former CEO of tech company Atomos and reported owner of the superyacht Dreamtime, was fined $4,000

Four men have been fined after they sailed Sydney to Queensland on charter superyacht Dreamtime, pictured moored at Southport Marina

Until recently, Mr Young ran the ASX-listed audio-visual business Atomos, a company he co-founded which sells electronic equipment. He stepped back from the position in February but remains a senior member of staff.

Mr Young is now in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast with the rest of his party. Each of the men have since tested negative to Covid-19, Queensland authorities said, and all have been fined more than $4000.

Mr Young did not respond to a request for comment. 'Atomos fully supports appropriate measures to maintain COVID-19 safety,' a spokesman said.

Queensland Maritime Safety general manager Angus Mitchell said: 'The message is clear, if you have been in a COVID-19 hotspot and you cross our maritime border, you will be intercepted and face the consequences.'

Greater Sydney has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot by Queesland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young backdated to June 21, when the outbreak started to escalate.

The maritime agency warned it will 'rigorously challenge any vessels planning to enter Queensland waters.'

The alleged border hoppers from Sydney travelled to Queensland to watch the Australian Wallabies (pictured) come from behind to defeat France in Brisbane last Wednesday

'The majority of people do the right thing, but the ones who don't are putting the Gold Coast community at risk,' Gold Coast Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman said.

'It's disappointing and it's another reminder for people entering Queensland that they must follow the directives of the Chief Health Officer in Queensland.'

The superyacht remains docked at Southport Marina.

Prices to charter the vessel start from $18,000 per day, according to the Ocean Alliance website.

The yacht left Newport on Sydney's northern beaches on July 6 and arrived on the Gold Coast the next day, where the men travelled to Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium

The 34.5 metre superyacht Dreamtime (pictured) costs more than $18,000 a day to charter, according to online figures

The yacht was one of three sailing vessels which arrived on the Gold Coast from the Covid-ravaged Sydney last week.

A second yacht skipper, 68 is also now in hotel quarantine and issued with a $4003 fine while third skipper was fined and ordered to turn around at the border.

The lockdown of Greater Sydney and surrounding regions will likely be extended beyond Friday after NSW recorded 89 locally-acquired cases on Tuesday.