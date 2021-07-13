Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronavirus

Tech company CEO is among four wealthy mates who snuck into Queensland from Covid-struck Sydney on a $20k/day superyacht to watch a test match - with the group fined a measly $4,000 each

By Daniel Piotrowski
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

A former technology company CEO is one of four men fined after sneaking into Queensland from Covid-hit Sydney on a superyacht to watch a rugby test on the Gold Coast.

Jeromy Young, 44, and friends left Newport on Sydney's northern beaches on his 34.5 metre charter superyacht Dreamtime on July 6. Authorities said the party sailed north, crossed the border and docked the following day.

The men then allegedly declared on their border passes they hadn't been in a Covid hotspot before going straight to the Australian Wallabies rugby union Test match against France at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Several days later, Queensland Water Police and Maritime Safety officers tracked the group down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0aPZ_0av0GGPT00
Jeromy Young, the former CEO of tech company Atomos and reported owner of the superyacht Dreamtime, was fined $4,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgadR_0av0GGPT00
Four men have been fined after they sailed Sydney to Queensland on charter superyacht Dreamtime, pictured moored at Southport Marina 

Until recently, Mr Young ran the ASX-listed audio-visual business Atomos, a company he co-founded which sells electronic equipment. He stepped back from the position in February but remains a senior member of staff.

Mr Young is now in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast with the rest of his party. Each of the men have since tested negative to Covid-19, Queensland authorities said, and all have been fined more than $4000.

Mr Young did not respond to a request for comment. 'Atomos fully supports appropriate measures to maintain COVID-19 safety,' a spokesman said.

Queensland Maritime Safety general manager Angus Mitchell said: 'The message is clear, if you have been in a COVID-19 hotspot and you cross our maritime border, you will be intercepted and face the consequences.'

Greater Sydney has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot by Queesland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young backdated to June 21, when the outbreak started to escalate.

The maritime agency warned it will 'rigorously challenge any vessels planning to enter Queensland waters.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzEud_0av0GGPT00
The alleged border hoppers from Sydney travelled to Queensland to watch the Australian Wallabies (pictured) come from behind to defeat France in Brisbane last Wednesday

'The majority of people do the right thing, but the ones who don't are putting the Gold Coast community at risk,' Gold Coast Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman said.

'It's disappointing and it's another reminder for people entering Queensland that they must follow the directives of the Chief Health Officer in Queensland.'

The superyacht remains docked at Southport Marina.

Prices to charter the vessel start from $18,000 per day, according to the Ocean Alliance website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UCvr_0av0GGPT00
The yacht left Newport on Sydney's northern beaches on July 6 and arrived on the Gold Coast the next day, where the men travelled to Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNdOu_0av0GGPT00
The 34.5 metre superyacht Dreamtime (pictured) costs more than $18,000 a day to charter, according to online figures

The yacht was one of three sailing vessels which arrived on the Gold Coast from the Covid-ravaged Sydney last week.

A second yacht skipper, 68 is also now in hotel quarantine and issued with a $4003 fine while third skipper was fined and ordered to turn around at the border.

The lockdown of Greater Sydney and surrounding regions will likely be extended beyond Friday after NSW recorded 89 locally-acquired cases on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
81K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Superyacht#Covid#Australian#Gold Coast#The Ocean Alliance#Nsw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Entire Melbourne apartment complex is in lockdown as Sydney's Covid outbreak jumps the border after infected removalists travelled interstate

An entire apartment complex in Melbourne is now in lockdown after being visited by Covid-infected removalists who travelled from Sydney. Residents of the Ariele Apartments in Maribyrnong, 8km north-west of the Victorian state capital, have been ordered not to leave the building after the infected group visited on July 8.
AnimalsThe Independent

Surfers stalked by sharks in dramatic footage filmed from helicopter

A news helicopter filmed the terrifying moment several massive sharks stalked surfers at Australia’s famous Bondi Beach. The dramatic footage shows one predator approaching a surfer sitting on a red board, getting within metres of the person before it turns away. Dozens of surfers can be seen waiting to catch the next wave at the popular Sydney spot as several sharks loiter nearby.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Millions to enjoy relaxed Covid restrictions in one state - despite an infected sailor being rushed to a local hospital after travelling from virus-ravaged Indonesia

A bulk vessel crew member has been hospitalised in Perth after testing positive to coronavirus as Western Australia prepares to further ease restrictions. The MV Emerald Indah docked in Geraldton, 420km north of Perth, overnight after the man became ill and 'deteriorated quickly', with bad weather preventing a helicopter evacuation.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Victoria enters five-day lockdown as Covid outbreak linked to Sydney grows

Victoria is entering a five-day lockdown in an effort to contain two growing Covid clusters connected to the larger Sydney outbreak. Victoria’s fifth lockdown starting on Friday will cover the entire state until 11.59pm on Tuesday 20 July. It was announced by the premier, Daniel Andrews, after four people who were in the MCG members’ stand at a Geelong-Carlton AFL game on the weekend at the same time as a positive case tested positive.
TravelCNBC

New Zealand to partially restart 'travel bubble' with Australia

The New Zealand government said it will resume quarantine-free travel with parts of Australia next week as it lifted Covid-19 curbs in its capital, Wellington on Tuesday. New Zealand halted its "travel bubble" with Australia on Saturday as an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant took root in Sydney and several other Australian cities.
Public Healthvidanewspaper.com

Australia’s Queensland Rules Out Means-testing Covid-19 Fines

BRISBANE, Australia — The Queensland government says there’s no practical way to means-test Covid-19 fines for the rich, after the executive director of a listed video tech company sailed from Sydney to Gold Coast on a superyacht. Jeromy Young founded Australian Securities Exchange-listed Atomos and until recently was its chief...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Sydney removalists who broke Covid rules and took Delta strain to Victoria face fines of $45k EACH - as their route in TWO trucks and across THREE states is revealed

Angry authorities have promised to 'throw the book' at the Sydney removalists who ignored strict Covid protocol and took the high-infectious Delta strain from Sydney and into Melbourne - as Victoria prepares to enter another lockdown. The removalists drove in two separate trucks from a Covid hotspot in Sydney's south-west...
CoronavirusPosted by
Daily Mail

Fury as it's revealed charity workers were booted out of a hotel along with a bride-to-be AND her wedding party to make way for NRL players escaping Covid-hit Sydney

Outrage over cancelled hotel bookings because of the arrival of NRL teams in Queensland is growing after it was revealed a foster parents' conference had been told to make way for star players. Queensland Foster and Kinship Care, a child protection charity that provides foster homes for children who have...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Student who attends school 65km from Sydney's CBD tests positive for Covid after contracting it in the holidays – putting his friends and their families on high alert

A student who attends a school more than an hour's drive from Sydney's CBD has tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus on holiday. The infected student attends the Hawkesbury High School in Freemans Reach, 65km north-west of Sydney, and contracted coronavirus during school holidays. The school principal Igor...
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Fiona Falkiner enters hotel quarantine with baby son Hunter as she relocates to the 'AFL bubble' in Queensland with fiancée Hayley Willis - who works for the Sydney Swans

Fiona Falkiner has jetted off to hotel quarantine in Queensland with her baby son, Hunter. The former Biggest Loser host has entered the state, moving from Sydney, to join her fiancée Hayley Willis in the state's 'AFL bubble'. Hayley, who is the Communications Manager for the Sydney Swans AFL team,...
Public HealthFlorida Star

Australian State “Scared” As Virus Spreads

MELBOURNE, Australia — In the southeastern Australian state, Victoria’s latest Covid outbreak has spread from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the heart of the coastal capital of the state, Melbourne, to the furthest parts of the state, even to Mildura, more than 500 kilometers (310.7 miles) away. In his 30s from Mildura, a man tested positive on the weekend after going to the […]
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Fury as it's revealed Qantas flight attendant who worked on six packed planes and went to Dreamworld while infected with Covid had symptoms for a WEEK but didn't get tested

A flight attendant infected with the Delta strain of Covid flew on six crowded planes across the state and visited restaurants and a theme park despite experiencing symptoms. Queensland health authorities are racing to trace the woman's movements and ensure her contacts are in isolation in a desperate effort to avoid a state-wide lockdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy