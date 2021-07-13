Nancy A. Gall

Nancy Flythe Williams went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021. She was born in Hampton, Virginia, to the late Alexander and Ida Lee Mansfield Flythe. She graduated from Hampton High School and attended James Madison University. She was a longtime member of Bellamy United Methodist Church in Gloucester County. Nancy’s legacy of kindness, strength, and ready smile will be remembered by all that met her and is forever instilled in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In keeping with her fun-loving nature, she loved bowling, card games, and Mahjongg. Those that played with her soon learned of her determination and uncanny ability to win. You didn’t want to “bet the farm” when playing with her because it would most likely wind up hers. Singing in the church choir also brought her great joy. Mostly, she loved to bring her family together at every opportunity. Nancy’s excellent cooking skills and natural graciousness as a hostess was the icing on the cake for everyone she brought together. She will be sorely missed, but her generous spirit will live through many.