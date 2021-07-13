Cancel
Nancy A. Gall

 14 days ago

Nancy A. Gall, 89 years of age, passed away Sunday July 11, 2021. Born in Burton, Ohio on June 7, 1932, she was the daughter of the late August and Edith (Yoder) Krause. Mrs. Gall grew up in Geauga County, and was a 1950 graduate of Auburn High School. Upon moving to the Hiram area with her husband Rudy, she became a member of the Hiram Christian Church, taking great pride in becoming a Deacon at her church. In addition to being a homemaker, Mrs. Gall was employed by the Portage County Library District in the technical service department for 20 years. While she truly enjoyed her gardening, the times she spent with her granddaughters created lasting memories that will live on forever. On March 15, 1952, Mrs. Gall married her beloved husband Rudolph "Rudy" Gall, who preceded her in death on June 9, 2019. Also preceding were her dear brother's Kenneth and Arthur "Glenn" Krause. She is survived by her devoted children, Andy (Darlene) Gall of Solon, and Lori (Dixon) Slingerland of Aurora; her loving grandchildren Katie, Andrea, Anne and Kacie, and great-grandchildren Isabeau, Amelie, John, Tyler, and Morgan. No calling hours. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday July 14, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at Riverside Cemetery, Hiram Rapids, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Gardens of Western Reserve Home Care & Hospice, 3792 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. Arrangements are by the Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service in Mantua, where condolences and memories may be viewed at www.greenfamilyfuneralhome.com.

