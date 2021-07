Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported improvement in red tide conditions in Tampa Bay; however, the same can’t be said for Pinellas County’s beaches. For the last few weeks, FWC has reported a bloom of the red tide organism, scientific name Karenia brevis, along the state’s west coast and a patchy bloom persists along Pinellas County’s beaches. In a report released July 23, FWC said red tide had been detected in 126 water samples with bloom concentrations found in 69 of those samples, including 10 from Pasco County, 29 from Pinellas County, four from Hillsborough County, four from Manatee County and 22 from Sarasota County.