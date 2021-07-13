JoJo Siwa shows off her athletic side while playing in MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
JoJo Siwa proudly showed off her scraped leg on social media on Monday after participating in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in Denver.
The 18-year-old singer posted a clip on Instagram Stories showing her red knee and revealed that she got scuffed up while sliding into home plate.
JoJo added that it was 'worth it'.
The Dance Moms star participated in the game on Sunday at Coors Field and it was scheduled to be broadcast on Monday on ESPN after the Home Run Derby.
JoJo while playing wore a Chicago Cubs #8 jersey along with black baseball pants, white Nike socks and white sneakers.
The Boomerang singer had her blonde hair twisted into a pair of braids and played defense with a bright red glove.
JoJo during the game exchanged a high-five with Canadian social media personality Josh Richards, 19, who has large followings on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
She also shared a smile with Olympic softball gold medalist Natasha Watley during the softball game.
Marvel star Anthony Mackie, 42, wore a Detroit Tigers cap and jersey while he played.
The game also featured softball legend Jennie Finch, country artist Kane Brown and DJ extraordinaire Steve Aoki.
Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller, 32, also played.
Riverdale star Charles Melton, 30, donned Los Angeles Dodgers gear while competing in the celebrity game.
The 91st Major League Baseball All-Star will be played Tuesday at Coors Field.
