JoJo Siwa shows off her athletic side while playing in MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

JoJo Siwa proudly showed off her scraped leg on social media on Monday after participating in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in Denver.

The 18-year-old singer posted a clip on Instagram Stories showing her red knee and revealed that she got scuffed up while sliding into home plate.

JoJo added that it was 'worth it'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rV6E_0av0EeKN00
Softball star: JoJo Siwa showed off her athletic side while participating in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in Denver

The Dance Moms star participated in the game on Sunday at Coors Field and it was scheduled to be broadcast on Monday on ESPN after the Home Run Derby.

JoJo while playing wore a Chicago Cubs #8 jersey along with black baseball pants, white Nike socks and white sneakers.

The Boomerang singer had her blonde hair twisted into a pair of braids and played defense with a bright red glove.

JoJo during the game exchanged a high-five with Canadian social media personality Josh Richards, 19, who has large followings on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1hMd_0av0EeKN00
Fired up: The 18-year-old singer was fired up while competing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LX7m_0av0EeKN00
Softball injury: JoJo smiled as she shared her scraped knee on Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OsfV_0av0EeKN00
Home plate: The Boomerang singer revealed that she got scuffed up while sliding into home plate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdCZS_0av0EeKN00
High five: JoJo during the game exchanged a high-five with Canadian social media personality Josh Richards, 19, who has large followings on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sdb5O_0av0EeKN00
Double trouble: The Dance Moms star belted a double in the first inning of the game

She also shared a smile with Olympic softball gold medalist Natasha Watley during the softball game.

Marvel star Anthony Mackie, 42, wore a Detroit Tigers cap and jersey while he played.

The game also featured softball legend Jennie Finch, country artist Kane Brown and DJ extraordinaire Steve Aoki.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBwNC_0av0EeKN00
Good times: JoJo also shared a smile with Olympic softball gold medalist Natasha Watley during the softball game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSHes_0av0EeKN00
Fan favorite: Marvel star Anthony Mackie, 42, wore a Detroit Tigers cap and jersey while he played
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qy4KV_0av0EeKN00
Softball legend: Josh and softball legend Jennie Finch enjoyed a moment during the game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZJaD_0av0EeKN00
Country star: Kane Brown also was having fun during the softball game

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller, 32, also played.

Riverdale star Charles Melton, 30, donned Los Angeles Dodgers gear while competing in the celebrity game.

The 91st Major League Baseball All-Star will be played Tuesday at Coors Field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Js2Le_0av0EeKN00
Music man: DJ extraordinaire Steve Aoki showed his fielding skills
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNahk_0av0EeKN00
Football star: Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller, 32, also played
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qROXX_0av0EeKN00
Dodgers gear: Riverdale star Charles Melton, 30, donned Los Angeles Dodgers gear while competing in the celebrity game

