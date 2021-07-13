Kanye West To Drop Black Round Jacket for YEEZY x Gap
Just a month after the inaugural release, Kanye West has now unveiled his second drop for YEEZY x Gap. Dubbed the Round Jacket, the soft puffer is made using 100 percent cotton poplin with a matte finish. The outerwear design is constructed with minimal details throughout, donning a round collar and drop shoulder look. The garment features the blue YZY logo on the inside. This time around, the piece arrives in all-black, contrasting the previous iteration in all-blue.hypebae.com
