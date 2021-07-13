Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Kanye West To Drop Black Round Jacket for YEEZY x Gap

By Editorial
Hypebae
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a month after the inaugural release, Kanye West has now unveiled his second drop for YEEZY x Gap. Dubbed the Round Jacket, the soft puffer is made using 100 percent cotton poplin with a matte finish. The outerwear design is constructed with minimal details throughout, donning a round collar and drop shoulder look. The garment features the blue YZY logo on the inside. This time around, the piece arrives in all-black, contrasting the previous iteration in all-blue.

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeezy#Europe#Collar#Yeezy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Inside Kanye West's Tropical Vacation With His and Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids

Watch: Are Kanye West & Irina Shayk Dating?: What They Have in Common. Looks like the Wests are heading South for the summer. Kanye West recently whisked all four of his kids to Puerto Escondido, Mexico for a five-day fun-filled getaway, a source close to the rapper tells E! News. After arriving to their destination on Father's Day, June 20, the 44-year-old musician along with North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2—who he shares with estranged wife Kim Kardashian—relaxed at an artist's retreat on the ocean.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Cardi B x Reebok Dress the Classic Leather Sneaker in Gold

Expanding on their ongoing partnership, Cardi B and Reebok have designed a new iteration of the Classic Leather. Highlighting the rapper’s love for over-the-top styles, the sneaker silhouette dubbed Classic Leather Cardi arrives in golden hues throughout. Instead of sticking to the original design, the shoe fuses the Classic Leather with updated midsoles taken from the Legacy 83. The upper features tonal topstitching details with soft leather and suede materials, while the look is rounded out with a satin-like deboss effect.
Beauty & FashionNew York Post

Kanye West’s Yeezy mocks Walmart’s objections to its new logo

Tensions between Kanye West and Walmart are heating up with the “Love Lockdown” singer blasting the retailer in yet another legal filing. Less than a week after West sued Walmart for selling knockoff sneakers, his fashion label Yeezy has filed paperwork seeking to dismiss a separate trademark dispute the retailer has against it.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
XXL Mag

Kanye West Spotted Wearing Adidas Sneakers With Nike Socks and People Are Confused

Kanye West never ceases to amaze people with his unique style. However, his latest fashion choices have outraged some people on social media. On Wednesday (July 7), ’Ye attended the Balenciaga 50th Couture Collection show for Paris Fashion Week. While his all-black Harley Davidson face covering is a little strange, people were more alarmed by Kanye rocking his Adidas brand Yeezy Foam Runners with Nike socks.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album 'Donda'

(Reuters) - Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena. Kardashian, who in February filed for divorce from West, was pictured with their four young children at the packed 71,000 capacity Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta. The musician did not sing but hosted the huge party on Thursday to listen to tracks from “Donda,” named after his mother who died in 2007.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Snuggles Psalm, 2, At Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party – Photos

Kim Kardashian sizzled in an all-red ensemble as she supported ex Kanye West at the listening party for his highly anticipated 10th album with all four of their children. Kim Kardashian, 40, snuggled her youngest child Psalm, 2, close at ex Kanye West‘s Donda listening party. The reality star was on hand to support the father of her four children, 44, at the exclusive event in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, July 22. Kim had a stoic look on her face as she held Psalm inside the Mercedes Benz stadium as Psalm inquisitively appeared to look out at the stage or crowd.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Kanye West goes viral for selling $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders at ‘Donda’ listening party

Kanye West’s new album “Donda” named after his late mother has been making headlines all week. Reports started spreading a few days ago that the rapper started crying for minutes at a private event after playing a song where he compares living with Kim Kardashian to being in jail. The rumors were quickly put to bed but now the rapper’s album is going viral for another reason: the prices of food at his listening party, which included $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders.
CelebritiesEDMTunes

Kanye West Tipped to Perform at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival

There have been a few rumblings over the last few weeks that Kanye West is set to release new music. But on July 20th, those who watched the NBA Finals witnessed a commercial by the famous rap star which revealed his 10th studio album, Donda, is set to be released on Friday, July 23rd. The commercial features U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson. The music accompanying the montage is a snippet of Kanye’s new single, “No Child Left Behind“.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Kanye West Spotted With Full Face Covering at Balenciaga Show in Paris

Kanye West is going through some big life changes, but that didn’t stop him from making his way to a Balenciaga show in Paris this week. Yeezy, who hasn’t been spotted much in public this year amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, showed up in the front row at the Balenciaga Fall 2021 Couture show in Paris on Wednesday. But if you didn’t know it was him, nobody would blame you—the multimedia mogul and rapper sported a full face covering at the event, with a ski mask-style look that made it impossible to see his face. The mask appeared to feature small holes for his eyes and nose, although photos and videos from the event made it difficult to see such details.
MusicPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars in New Ad Confirming Kanye ‘Donda’ Album Drop

Sha’Carri Richardson, the would-be Olympic sprinter banned from the Tokyo 2020 competition over marijuana use, appeared in an ad for Beats by Dre headphones Tuesday night that also doubled as an announcement for Kanye West’s new album, Donda. Named for his late mother, West’s record will be released Friday after an Apple Music livestream, according to the ad, which aired during the sixth game of the NBA finals. The rapper previously held a small, private listening party in Las Vegas. The lyrics in one song, “Welcome to My Life,” compare living with Kim Kardashian and her family to jail: “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas.” The A-list couple announced their divorce in February.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Called Out Over $65 Snacks At "DONDA" Event

Kanye West didn't make a billion dollars by selling $2 waters and $3 snacks at his concerts. He's always been a hustler, pricing his merch at high prices because he knows people will spend their hard-earned dollars on him. While that's all good and well (as long as the full YEEZY x GAP collection releases soon), his snack bar prices from the DONDA event last night were seriously something else.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

LOL! Kanye West’s Yeezy x Gap Look at ‘Donda’ Party Sparks the Funniest Comparisons

Rocking the red! Kanye West showed up to the official release party for his 10th studio album, Donda, repping an ensemble from his Yeezy and Gap collaboration. The 44-year-old rapper stepped on stage on Thursday, July 22, wearing a new shade of the brand’s Round Jacket, which features no buttons, zippers, pockets or snaps. He paired the jacket with red pants, the adidas Yeezy 1020V Boot and a ski mask, his new go-to accessory.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Puts On For His Kids While Building Hype For "Donda"

Kanye West's aesthetic as of late has been one for the books. As a rapper whose changes in fashion choices typically align with the changes in his music, the Jesus Is King artist immediately caught the Hip-Hop community's attention when he started rocking decorative full-face masks earlier this year. Several weeks after fans started theorizing that Kanye was returning to a Yeezus-esque sound due to his tendency to wear masks during that era of his career, Kanye West has officially confirmed the imminent release of his tenth studio album, Donda.

Comments / 0

Community Policy