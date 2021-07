Between all the Jungle Cruise refurbishments in Disney World and Disneyland and the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie, there’s a whole lot of punny energy to go around!. Disneyland will be hosting a ‘Jungle Cruise’ World Premiere Red Carpet Live Stream Event on July 24th and you won’t even have to leave your couch to tune in! The live stream will be available on @Disneyland Facebook and Twitter channels and @DisneyParksBlog Facebook and @DisneyParks Twitter channels, so all you’ll need to do is pull up the page to watch the action unfold.