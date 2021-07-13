Cancel
The Differences Between Disney World’s Very Merriest After Hours Event and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

By Jess Landers
disneyfoodblog.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, Disney announced that the new Disney Very Merriest After Hours event will replace Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party during the 2021 holiday season. After Disney announced that the After Hours Boo Bash event would replace Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party, we wondered if a similar change would take place for the holidays and today that was confirmed. So, now the real question is just how this new Disney Very Merriest After Hours event differs when compared to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Today, we’re breaking that all down for you right here.

