Disney World can be a dream vacation, but what extremes should you go to just to swing a trip there?. I didn't take my children to Disney World until my oldest was 7, despite knowing many people who have been visiting yearly since their kids were in diapers. To be honest, Disney just wasn't very high on my list of places to go, so instead of visiting there, we opted to take our kids to national parks and other parts of the country. But eventually, I caved, saying we'd go once to give our kids the experience.