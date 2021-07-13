Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks set training camp dates and will open registration for fans this week

By Bob Condotta The Seattle Times
Yakima Herald Republic
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a season in which the Seahawks held training camp practices in relative silence, things will be back to normal in 2021 with the team announcing on Monday it will welcome fans to 12 training camp workouts beginning July 28. Fans will be able to register online to attend training...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Chargers#Openers#American Football#Vmac#Seattle#Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Richard Sherman reportedly considering reunion with Seahawks

The free agent is keeping his options open apparently, and is still considering a return to the Seahawks. “I’m told that this is not off the table, that Sherman is still open to returning to” Seattle, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported recently, via Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report. Fowler notes that Sherman still has a house in Seattle, and that “most people” around the league “think he’d like to still play on the West Coast.”
NFLallfans.co

3 potential trade candidates for the Seahawks entering 2021 training camp

With training camp only weeks away, the Seattle Seahawks will continue to find ways to bolster their roster via trade or free agency. Both sides of the trenches have to be the team’s weakest link, so with that being said, here are three trade candidates that must be heavily considered.
NFLtucsonpost.com

The 12 Greatest Seahawks Fantasy Players Of All-Time

Fantasy Insider Scott Engel takes a look back at the greatest fantasy football contributors to ever wear a Seahawks uniform. Scott Engel. Scott Engel is beginning his 10th season as the official Fantasy writer and analyst for Seahawks.com. Scott is a 25-year veteran of the Fantasy industry and an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA award winner and 10-time nominee, including being named a finalist for the 2020 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year award. You can also find more of his Fantasy analysis on RotoBaller.com, SportsLine.com, the Athletic and SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. Scott won two Fantasy Football dynasty league titles in 2020, including one in the prestigious Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC) and previously pulled off a three-peat in a highly competitive New York City league.
NFLYardbarker

Analysis: Will Seahawks Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Before Training Camp?

With training camp set to open in less than a week, the Seahawks still have an open roster spot to fill and questions about depth at defensive tackle persist after losing long-time starter Jarran Reed to the Chiefs. May the team opt to kick the tires on one of the three unsigned former All-Pro defensive tackles still available on the market? Reporter Corbin Smith and analyst Rob Rang discuss the possibility of Geno Atkins, Kawann Short, or Jurrell Casey coming to Seattle early in training camp and debate which player would be the most logical fit in the latest episode of Locked On Seahawks.
NFLAsbury Park Press

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf turned himself into a budding star in 2020. He surpassed 1,300 receiving yards, made big catches and found the end zone 10 times. Below, we look at DK Metcalf's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. In 2021, depending...
NFLField Gulls

Report: Seahawks signing WR Darece Roberson

Friday the Seattle Seahawks appeared to hedge for potential injuries at the running back position during training camp by adding Cameron Scarlett to the roster. Earlier Monday it was noted that one of the things to watch out for on Tuesday is what the health status of second round pick D’Wayne Eskridge is as he reports for camp after having nursed a big toe injury earlier in the summer. Monday afternoon the Seahawks reportedly moved to add a wide receiver according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.
NFLallfans.co

Seahawks Worked Out Four Players

The Seattle Seahawks brought in four free agents for workouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson. Hill, 24, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in May of 2018. He finished his three-year, $1.725 million contract with Minnesota and has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Film Breakdown: Seahawks WR D'Wayne Eskridge Dominates in Space

With their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Seahawks took WR D'Wayne Eskridge in the second round with the 56th overall selection. Adding Eskridge was super important given the arrival of Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator. The 24-year old offensive weapon has the versatility to stay on the field for multiple concepts, allowing Seattle to stay in the same 11 personnel, 3 receiver packages and go up-tempo.
NFLYakima Herald Republic

Ranking the Seahawks roster ahead of NFL training camp: Nos. 80-71

SEATTLE — As the Seahawks count down to the beginning of training camp July 28 we are counting down the Seahawks roster from 90-1. Today, a look at players 80-71. Position: Defensive tackle. Potential role in 2021: The 6-3, 317-pounder will try to earn a spot as a rotational player...
NFLallfans.co

Heaps’ 2 burning Seahawks training camp questions: Adams and Witherspoon

Seahawks rookies reported to the team facility on Tuesday and training camp will begin next Wednesday. 15 Most Important Seahawks Nos. 14 and 15: Brooks and Dunlap. Training camp is obviously an exciting time as key roster battles will be decided and it means the beginning of the regular season is right around the corner.
NFLchatsports.com

Pre-Snap Reads 7/22: Training Camp storylines for the Seahawks

Along with welcoming back both starters from last season, the Seahawks added additional depth at both tackle spots this offseason, including drafting an intriguing prospect in Stone Forsythe. As long as the group can stay healthy, they should stack up quite well against the rest of the NFC. The Seahawks...
NFLNBC Sports

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson signs multi-year deal with Fanatics

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has signed a multi-year deal with Fanatics Inc., a global leader for licensed sports merchandise and memorabilia. The deal gives the company exclusive rights to be the sole distributor of memorabilia and collectibles around Wilson. Whether it’s signed helmets, footballs, photos, or game-used items, Fanatics now has it all from Wilson.
NFLYakima Herald Republic

Key questions to keep an eye on as the Seahawks return for NFL training camp

SEATTLE —Another NFL training camp — a back-to-mostly-normal one after the fanless workouts of a year ago — is almost here. The Seahawks will report on Tuesday and hold their first workout on Wednesday at the VMAC in Renton, with fans again allowed to watch — their first of 12 practices held in front of spectators.
NFLUSA Today

Seahawks No. 10 in Touchdown Wire's pre-training camp power rankings

The start of the Seattle Seahawks training camp is now less than a week away and the roster looks to be in pretty good shape heading into the unofficial kickoff of the 2021 NFL season. Ahead of report dates around the league, Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire put together his...
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Rost: Top position battles and biggest questions at Seahawks training camp

The start of the NFL regular season is officially less than two months away – about 50 days – and we know you can hardly stand the wait! But don’t worry, you won’t be lacking for important Seahawks news along the way. Seattle will kick off its training camp Wednesday, July 28 and we’ve got everything you need to know about the biggest position battles and questions:

Comments / 0

Community Policy