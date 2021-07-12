Cancel
Health New England Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire
 17 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health New England is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Lisa M. Cohen to the role of Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. In this position, Cohen is responsible for leading Health New England’s financial strategy, accounting, actuarial, underwriting and financial reporting, ensuring its ability to provide cost-effective health care coverage while maintaining high-quality member care.

