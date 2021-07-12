Health New England Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

(CBS) — As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and around the country have risen due to the highly contagious Delta variant, some communities are starting to re-issue face mask advisories or mandates. The Centers For Disease Control has recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans in areas with substantial or high COVID transmission mask up indoors. Statewide, Gov. Charlie Baker hasn’t yet announced if Massachusetts will be bringing back a face mask advisory or mandate. Below is a list of cities and towns that have made face mask announcements: Cambridge: Urging residents to wear a mask “in situations where transmission is likely” Nantucket: Advising all residents and visitors to wear masks indoors and in crowded public locations Provincetown: Masks are required for indoor public spaces, restaurants, performance venues, bars and dance floors, fitness centers, retail and personal service shops, offices and other public facilities Wellfleet: Masks required in public buildings, recommended at businesses indoors