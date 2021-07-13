Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Amy’s Donuts set to open a 2nd location in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A unique donut shop in Colorado Springs is opening a second location on the northeast side of the city!. 11 News partner The Gazette first reported the new location on Monday. The new Amy’s Donuts is set to replace Colorado Springs Guns & Ammo in the Springs Ranch Shopping Center. The area is near Powers Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle. The second Colorado Springs location is expected to open by January of 2022. The original location has been up and running since 2013 near E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Circle Drive, southeast of Memorial Park.

