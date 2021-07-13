Semiquincentennial planning committee updates Sunbury City Council

SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council is thrilled with the progress being made by the semiquincentennial planning committee after being updated Monday night of the events planned for 2022.

The planning of Sunbury Semiquincentennial: Celebrating 250 Years of Heart and Heritage 1772–2022, which kicks off Dec. 31, is being run by committee, including former city administrator, now committee chairperson Jody Ocker.

Ocker presented council with an update on the plans, which include a near 2-hour parade, a New Years’s Eve gala, hosted by Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans, fireworks and a train excursion.

Ocker explained the group is meeting often and she appointed city resident Slade Shreck as a co-chairperson.

Ocker and Shreck said the yearlong event is still being planned but things are starting to come together.

The first event will be New Year’s Eve Dec. 31 with a Roaring Back to the ‘20s Gala which will be held at the Albright Center, on Chestnut Street.

Ocker thanked several members of the committee, including John Barnhart, Lindie Barnhart-Lloyd, the Rosancrans and several others.

Councilman Ric Reichner thanked the group and said he knows how hard they are working.

“I give you all credit for doing this,” he said. “I think it’s great that things are coming together.”

Ocker said the committee will be hosting a series of fundraisers in the near future to gather funds to continue to bring more events for the celebration in 2022.

Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich also presented ARC Susquehanna Valley with a proclamation and named July in the city of Sunbury as “Disability Pride Month.”

On hand Monday night was Brian Habermehl, director of Self Advocates for ARC, on Market Street.

“The ARC Susquehanna Valley is an asset to our diverse population.” Karlovich said. “I thank Mr. Habermehl for speaking at tonight’s council meeting about the history and services of ARC.

“We all know or love someone with a disability. A person could be born with a disability or become disabled during their lifetime. Disability Pride Month enables people with disabilities to redefine their identity with self-worth, serves as a tool to tackle ableism, bias, and discrimination, and reshapes false negative perceptions of individuals with disabilities.”

Habermehl thanked the city.

“We are happy to be here and we are happy to get the support of the city,” he said.

Council meets again on July 26 at 6:15 inside City Hall, on Market Street.