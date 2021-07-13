'A healing modality': Locals transforming virtual reality from gaming platforms to therapeutic uses for seniors
Jane Sears took a virtual ride aboard the International Space Station on Monday without leaving the comfort of Brookdale Riverwalk senior center in southwest Bakersfield. "Oh, wow! Beautiful," the 88-year-old said, a virtual reality headset covering her eyes as she sat in a swiveling desk chair to take in the view that surrounded her from every direction, including a view of the blue planet Earth.www.bakersfield.com
