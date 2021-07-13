Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

'A healing modality': Locals transforming virtual reality from gaming platforms to therapeutic uses for seniors

By STEVEN MAYER smayer@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Sears took a virtual ride aboard the International Space Station on Monday without leaving the comfort of Brookdale Riverwalk senior center in southwest Bakersfield. "Oh, wow! Beautiful," the 88-year-old said, a virtual reality headset covering her eyes as she sat in a swiveling desk chair to take in the view that surrounded her from every direction, including a view of the blue planet Earth.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modality#Virtual Reality Headset#Senior Centers#Myndvr#Vaquero Energy#Stanford University#Royal Air Force#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Virtual Reality
Country
Germany
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
POTUSNBC News

Biden considering vaccine mandate for all federal employees

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is considering a requirement for all federal employees to get the Covid vaccine, he told reporters on Tuesday. "That’s under consideration right now, but if you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were." This comes on the heels of new...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.
TennisABC News

Naomi Osaka knocked out of Tokyo Olympics in surprise loss

Naomi Osaka, ranked second and competing in her home country, will leave the Tokyo Olympics without a medal. Osaka, 23, lost to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament on Tuesday. "I'm disappointed in every loss, but I feel like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy