Kirk Franklin Surprised With A Gold Plaque For GRAMMY-Winning Single “Love Theory”

Having been raised in a very musical household, Producer, Singer, Songwriter and Guitarist Juan Pablo Vega was destined for musical greatness. After being nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ at the 2014 Latin GRAMMYs, Vega took his music career to the next level by honing in on his production skills. This dedication led him to win his first music production Latin GRAMMY award in 2016 and his first Latin GRAMMY nomination as Producer of the Year in 2019. Throughout the years, Vega has produced and/or co-written a variety of tracks and albums for high-profile Latin artists including Fonseca, Morat, Piso 21, Mike Bahía, Marc Anthony, Danny Ocean, Manuel Medrano, Monsieur Perine, Esteman, Fer Casillas, Alejandro Sanz, Debi Nova, Lasso and many more. As a longtime fan of KRK, Vega recently upgraded from his CLASSIC 5 studio monitors to the more pro-level ROKIT 8 G4s, and he looks forward to continuing to grow alongside the brand.