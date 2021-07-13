Photos: Matt Olson competes in Home Run Derby

It has perhaps been a little bit of an up and down experience for Matt Olson throughout the beginning of his career. We all remember when he burst onto the scene in 2017 and shocked the baseball world with an amazing 24 home runs in just 59 games and 216 plate appearances in his first run of extended playing time. He certainly made a name for himself, but in the process, the expectations became super-high. He did follow it up with a solid but probably underwhelming 28 home run, 113 wRC+ campaign in 2018. The next season though, Olson reminded us of what we could really look like at the peak of his powers, as he turned in what was (up until that point) his best performance, as he totaled 36 home runs in just 127 games. However, in the shortened 2020 season, Olson slumped mightily. His slash line was just .195/.310/.424—far from the type of player we knew Olson to be. In his own words, he stunk.