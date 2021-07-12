Is This the World’s Most Annoying Hotel Room?

With whimsy and wit, this hotel room shows the struggles of traveling with a disability. Whether bounding quickly off a train or slaloming through the bustling streets of a lively neighborhood, I’ve always taken my mobility for granted. Rarely do I think of what my travel experiences would look like if my mobility were compromised. How would my ability to hike up an ancient hill or climb the steps of a medieval castle suddenly be limited? For all the buccaneering spirit that engulfs us when we rush out of an airport and into a pulsating new city, we don’t often stop to consider how the act of travel isn’t available to everyone. At least not in the same fashion.