Marvel’s Kevin Feige Wanted to Make Shang-Chi 20 Years Ago
If Kevin Feige had his way, he would have made Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings decades ago. The producer began working on comic book properties in the early 2000s, and that's about when Marvel started to think of bringing the Master of Kung Fu to the silver screen. In one new interview, Feige says he and his team have wanted to do a Shang-Chi movie for nearly 20 years, they were simply waiting to find the right filmmaker to do it.comicbook.com
Comments / 0