Anna Kendrick Joins Female-Fronted Thriller Alice, Darling
Throughout her career, actor Anna Kendrick has earned herself a passionate following thanks to the diversity of the projects she takes part in, and while she's dabbled somewhat with the supernatural in the Twilight series, her new film, Alice, Darling, will see her diving even deeper into the world of horror. Rather than being a full-blown foray into blood and gore, early details about the film hint at a much more mysterious and disturbing thriller that will unravel one piece at a time, leading towards unexpected results. Alice, Darling will be directed by Mary Nighy from a script by Alanna Francis, which also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Kaniehtiio Horn, and Charlie Carrick. Now in production, the film will be distributed by Lionsgate.comicbook.com
