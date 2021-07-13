Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Anna Kendrick Joins Female-Fronted Thriller Alice, Darling

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout her career, actor Anna Kendrick has earned herself a passionate following thanks to the diversity of the projects she takes part in, and while she's dabbled somewhat with the supernatural in the Twilight series, her new film, Alice, Darling, will see her diving even deeper into the world of horror. Rather than being a full-blown foray into blood and gore, early details about the film hint at a much more mysterious and disturbing thriller that will unravel one piece at a time, leading towards unexpected results. Alice, Darling will be directed by Mary Nighy from a script by Alanna Francis, which also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Kaniehtiio Horn, and Charlie Carrick. Now in production, the film will be distributed by Lionsgate.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Mary Nighy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Lionsgate#Babe Nation#Elevation#Castelletto#Alice Darling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

MCU Star Zendaya Breaks Silence on Controversy Surrounding Lola Bunny's Sexualization

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Looney Tunes will always hold a special place in the hearts of many fans but there's no denying that most of the younger fans aren't aware of its characters. This is why the upcoming Warner Bros. offering Space Jam: A New Legacy is an important project as it will help introduce the beloved cartoon characters led by Bugs Bunny to a whole new generation of audiences. However, despite all the hype surrounding the film, the direct sequel to 1996's Space Jam has already had its fair share of controversies over the last couple of months.
MoviesComicBook

Jakob's Wife Gets Shudder Premiere Date

The new horror film Jakob's Wife has been playing various film festivals around the world, with fans who were hoping to stream the film being in luck, as Shudder has confirmed that the film would be making its exclusive streaming debut later this summer. For those who might not be aware of Shudder, the service specializes in compelling genre content, bringing together the best in independent, foreign, and classic horror, making it the go-to destination for horror fans when they want to check out a new or beloved favorite. Check out Jakob's Wife when it starts streaming exclusively on Shudder on August 19th.
MoviesComicBook

Gunpowder Milkshake Star Carla Gugino on Joining Netflix's Impressive Action Ensemble

With many action films, productions can typically find one compelling performer to carry the narrative and physical requirements of the entire experience, allowing the rest of the supporting roles to be filled with below-the-line performers who add extra elements to the already competent production. In the case of Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake from director Navot Papushado, the entire main ensemble brings with them not only their own strengths that would let them carry the weight of such an adventure independently, but also deliver unique perspectives that complement one another and heighten every scene. Carla Gugino, for example, has starred in all manner of compelling films, though is only one cog of the overall narrative. Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Mindhunter’s Anna Torv Joins ‘The Last of Us’ at HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us series adaptation is expanding its cast with the addition of Mindhunter and Fringe actress Anna Torv. The actress joins previously announced stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey along with a slew of others in the series based on the wildly popular video game franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Torv will appear in a recurring guest star role as Tess, a smuggler and survivor living in a post-pandemic world.
MoviesComicBook

Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates Twilight Being on Netflix, Gushes Over Edward Cullen

The first Twilight film was released back in 2008 and the movie's stars have gone on to have huge careers with Kristen Stewart soon starring in Spencer as Princess Diana and Robert Pattinson being the next Batman. It may have been nine years since the final Twilight movie was released, but fans of the franchise are still head over heels for the story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. In fact, the movies hit Netflix last week and they've been dominating the streaming service's Top 10. Many fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over Twilight being on Netflix, and they're not the only ones. Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Victoria in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the Netflix release and gush over Edward Cullen.
MoviesNewsTimes

Jai Courtney Joins Chris Pratt in Amazon Thriller Series 'Terminal List'

The series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.
Moviesthemusicuniverse.com

Halsey announces theatrical film experience

Halsey has shared the trailer for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – an hour-long film experience set to the music of her upcoming album of the same name. Written by Halsey, it was directed by Colin Tilley, who previously worked with her on the official videos for her chart-topping singles “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad.”
TV Seriespushsquare.com

Anna Torv Joins The Last of Us TV Show Cast as Tess

HBO has recruited another actress for its big-budget TV adaptation of The Last of Us, with the latest pick-up being Anna Torv as Tess. She is perhaps best known for her role in Fringe as Olivia Dunham, but has also appeared in more recent television shows such as Secret City, Mindhunter, and The Newsreader. Hitting much closer to home would be her role in PlayStation 3 exclusive Heavenly Sword, where she voiced protagonist Nariko. Torv will be a "recurring guest star".
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Matt Damon says he worries new drama Stillwater is being mis-marketed as a Liam Neeson-style thriller

Matt Damon has said that he “worries” about his new film Stillwater being potentially mis-marketed as a Taken-style thriller.Stillwater is the latest drama from Spotlight director Tom McCarthy, and sees Damon play Bill Baker, a “roughneck from Oklahoma” who tries to exonerate his daughter from a murder charge while she is imprisoned in France. Damon discussed the film on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. Maron introduced the film by saying: “When my producer told me about the movie, and what it’s about, it’s a guy who goes to save his daughter, I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be a franchise thing?”“That’s...
Musicvanyaland.com

Nina Nesbitt soundtracks our escapism on the hazy ‘Summer Fling’

Feelings of escapism are certainly prevalent in each of the four seasons, but the mood is generally heightened in the summer. Maybe it’s the carefree nature of the most casual season, or maybe it’s the ability to wander far off the usual path. For Nina Nesbitt, the Scottish singer-songwriter used the inspiration to reconnect with her Swedish heritage for “Summer Fling,” a kaleidoscopic new alt-pop tune that calls back ’80s synth-pop nostalgia while being all about peacing the fuck out.
TV SeriesComicBook

Schmigadoon! Creator and Star Talk Bringing the Ambitious Series to Life

The all-new series Schmigadoon! from Apple TV+ marks for an ambitious and unique storytelling opportunity, as the narrative unfolds in a town seemingly trapped in a '40s-era musical after two contemporary partners magically wander into the town, forcing the series to not only authentically embrace the spirit of such films but also offer a bit of satire without ever being a parody. Despite those inherent challenges, the series was created by Cinco Paul and stars Cecily Strong, who were well equipped to tackle the premise when it came to capturing the singular tone. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.”. Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona.
ElectionsHollywood Reporter

Kendrick Sampson

Activist Group BLD PWR Says Hollywood “Abandoned” Racial Justice Efforts for 2020 Election Priorities. Racial justice activists who have been working on divesting Hollywood from police ties and pushing the industry to invest more in Black creators say that there hasn’t been meaningful…. Kendrick Sampson: Why the Derek Chauvin Guilty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy