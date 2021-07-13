Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Montgomery, Tippecanoe by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clinton; Montgomery; Tippecanoe FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CLINTON, NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN TIPPECANOE COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0