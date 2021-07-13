Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 900 PM MDT At 825 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Ocean Lake to 6 miles northwest of Arapahoe to Milford. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Riverton, Lander and Arapahoe around 835 PM MDT. Hudson around 840 PM MDT. Hidden Valley around 845 PM MDT. Boysen State Park around 850 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Arapahoe Elementary School, Midvale, St Stephens, Riverton Landfill, Fremont County Fairgrounds, Riverton Regional Airport and Lander Hunt Field.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arapahoe, WY
City
St Stephens, WY
County
Fremont County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind River#Special Weather Statement#River Basin#Lander Foothills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
California StateCBS News

California and New York City will require government workers to get COVID vaccine or get tested weekly

California and New York City said Monday that they will require their government workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly tests for the virus. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the new rule will take effect in August, and extends to those in the medical profession. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller's office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors, according to CBS Sacramento.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy