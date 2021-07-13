Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 12:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 900 PM MDT At 825 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Ocean Lake to 6 miles northwest of Arapahoe to Milford. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Riverton, Lander and Arapahoe around 835 PM MDT. Hudson around 840 PM MDT. Hidden Valley around 845 PM MDT. Boysen State Park around 850 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Arapahoe Elementary School, Midvale, St Stephens, Riverton Landfill, Fremont County Fairgrounds, Riverton Regional Airport and Lander Hunt Field.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0