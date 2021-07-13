Cancel
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale man, Sedona restaurant investor accused of multiple child sex crimes

By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Scottsdale man and Sedona restaurant investor has been arrested, accused of multiple counts of luring and sexual exploitation of minors. Police say 52-year-old David Jon Schnirch was taken into custody June 16 after a tip from a parent in the west Valley, who had discovered disturbing messages allegedly exchanged between her daughter and Schnirch over social media.

