Scottsdale man, Sedona restaurant investor accused of multiple child sex crimes
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Scottsdale man and Sedona restaurant investor has been arrested, accused of multiple counts of luring and sexual exploitation of minors. Police say 52-year-old David Jon Schnirch was taken into custody June 16 after a tip from a parent in the west Valley, who had discovered disturbing messages allegedly exchanged between her daughter and Schnirch over social media.www.azfamily.com
