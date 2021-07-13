Cancel
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat lingers near 11-day high after USDA cuts harvest forecast

Agriculture Online
 15 days ago

CANBERRA, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged up on Tuesday on concerns about global shortages after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its harvest forecast, pushing prices towards a near two-week high. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2%...

www.agriculture.com

