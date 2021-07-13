GRAINS-Wheat lingers near 11-day high after USDA cuts harvest forecast

CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat futures seen higher, led by gains in MGEX spring wheat contracts. * Strength in spring wheat stems from U.S. Agriculture Department report showed good-to-excellent ratings for the spring wheat crop sank to their lowest since 1988. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 3-1/2 cents higher at $6.80-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat gained 5-3/4 cents to $6.44-3/4 per bushel overnight and MGEX September spring wheat rose 14-3/4 cents to $8.93-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Up 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn futures firming after USDA report shows good-to-excellent ratings for U.S. crop fell by 1 percentage point to 64%, compared with analysts' expectations for unchanged. * Forecasts for dry weather in the U.S. Corn Belt add support. * Benchmark CBOT December corn futures rose above their 20-day moving average but hit technical resistance at their 50-day moving average overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded up 7 cents at $5.53-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Unexpected drop in crop ratings also supports gains in the soybean market. * CBOT November soybeans rose above their 40-day and 50-day moving averages overnight. Consolidation trade noted around the contract's 10-day moving average. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 17-1/4 cents higher at $14.30 a bushel, while November soybeans were up 16-3/4 cents at $13.74-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)