Two facing felony charges after drug investigation, search warrant executed in Seneca Falls

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Seneca Falls duo following the execution of a search warrant at a residence located at 20 Mynderse Street.

The warrant was executed on July 9, according to the sheriff’s office, who announced the arrests in a news release.

Rachel Winfield, 38, of Seneca Falls was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, unlawfully dealing with a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Daquan James, 25, of Seneca Falls was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

It is alleged that Winfield and James possessed over 60 grams of cocaine, 86 Oxycodone Pills, digital scales, dilutants, and an electronic stun gun. Also seized were various items of jewelry and United States Currency. It is further alleged that Winfield allowed a child under the age of 12 to consume marihuana.

Winfield and James were both held at Centralized Arraignment Part for arraignment purposes. Child Protective Services have been contacted and made aware of the allegations involving the juvenile. Members of the Narcotics Unit were assisted by the Sheriff’s Department Uniformed Road Patrol and Criminal Investigation Division. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Canandaigua Police Department, and Seneca Falls Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

