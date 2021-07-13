Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca Falls, NY

Two facing felony charges after drug investigation, search warrant executed in Seneca Falls

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mn9X_0av0Au3v00

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Seneca Falls duo following the execution of a search warrant at a residence located at 20 Mynderse Street.

The warrant was executed on July 9, according to the sheriff’s office, who announced the arrests in a news release.

Rachel Winfield, 38, of Seneca Falls was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, unlawfully dealing with a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Daquan James, 25, of Seneca Falls was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

It is alleged that Winfield and James possessed over 60 grams of cocaine, 86 Oxycodone Pills, digital scales, dilutants, and an electronic stun gun. Also seized were various items of jewelry and United States Currency. It is further alleged that Winfield allowed a child under the age of 12 to consume marihuana.

Winfield and James were both held at Centralized Arraignment Part for arraignment purposes. Child Protective Services have been contacted and made aware of the allegations involving the juvenile. Members of the Narcotics Unit were assisted by the Sheriff’s Department Uniformed Road Patrol and Criminal Investigation Division. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Canandaigua Police Department, and Seneca Falls Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Seneca County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Seneca Falls, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Criminal Investigation#Oxycodone#Drug Trafficking#United States Currency#Child Protective Services#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Investigation
Related
Williamson, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Williamson woman faces felony charges after DSS investigation finds home owned by filer

Deputies report the arrest of a Williamson woman following an investigation launched by the Wayne County Department of Social Services. Nicole Brotherton, 33, of Williamson was charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and five counts of offering a false instrument for filing. All of the charges are felonies, and follow an investigation where it was determined Brotherton intentionally failed to disclose resources in form of a residence that she owned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy