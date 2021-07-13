Cancel
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua man airlifted with severe burns after fire

FingerLakes1.com
 15 days ago
A 61-year-old was airlifted after suffering severe burns at a location along North Road in Canandaigua.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. when deputies responded with Canandaigua Fire and Ambulance to North Road for the report of a man on fire.

Responding units located a man behind a garage with severe burns. The fire had been extinguished by bystanders.

However, the victim, who was identified as 61-year-old Robert Burtis, of Canandaigua was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight.

No structures or buildings were involved in the fire. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

