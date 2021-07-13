Cancel
Canandaigua, NY

Man who was found dead in Canandaigua Lake suffered medical emergency, autopsy finds

FingerLakes1.com
 15 days ago
The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says that additional investigation, as well as the results of an autopsy have provided new insight into the death investigation that unfolded in South Bristol after a body was found in Canandaigua Lake.

Eivind Running, 78, of Canandaigua was swimming near the west shore of Canandaigua Lake in the area of Walton Point Drive when he suffered a sudden cardiac event.

Deputies had responded to that location on Thursday around 10:33 a.m. for the report of a possible body in the water. Arriving deputies and Naples EMS personnel confirmed there was a deceased male, identified as Rynning, in the water.

In the updated news release on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office says that the case has been closed. It was ruled a natural death, according to the report.

