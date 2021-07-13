Cancel
Congress & Courts

House Democrats advance spending bill without Hyde Amendment

By Axios
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

House Democrats on Monday advanced a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) excluding the Hyde Amendment, a provision that bans federal funding for most abortions. Why it matters: The bill follows President Biden's proposed 2022 budget that would see the lifting of the ban. This...

Community Policy