Police looking for white van; shooting at Harmony Dwellings in Beaver Falls

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Beaver Falls, PA) Police are looking for a white van that was in the area of Harmony Dwellings as of 10:10 pm after a multiple-person shooting took place tonight in Beaver Falls. Two medi-vac helicopters were called to the scene to transport two individuals. Ambulances, police, and fire departments from multiple county first responders are also on scene. Multiple people were reportedly shot and the number of shooters or if anyone has been detained has not been confirmed. The coroner was reportedly called to the scene.