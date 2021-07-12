Cancel
YouTube star Jake Paul will fight former UFC champ Tyron Woodley Aug. 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

By Mark Podolski mpodolski@news-herald.com @mpodo on Twitter
News-Herald.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake and Logan Paul are polarizing social media influencers, YouTube video stars, and in the past year the title of boxers has been added to their list of talents. About a month after Logan went toe to toe with former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather on June 6, Jake will step in the ring Aug. 29 in a homecoming exhibition bout with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, it was announced July 12.

Nate Robinson
Yamileth Mercado
Tyron Woodley
Amanda Serrano
Ben Askren
Logan Paul
Jake Paul
#Paul Will#Boxing#Combat#Westlake High School#Showtime#Browns#Indians#Nba#Wbc#Wbo
UFC
Sports
Entertainment
Mixed Martial Arts
Combat Sports
Youtube
UFCMMAmania.com

Why is Jake Paul so afraid of Tyron Woodley?

The social media star has enjoyed a short but successful boxing career by knocking around aging opponents like former NBA star Nate Robinson and broken down wrestler Ben Askren, but may have his hands full against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Which may explain why Paul is so afraid of...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tyron Woodley Accused Of Big Name UFC Affair

Hector Lombard recently had a high-voltage staredown with Tyron Woodley at BKFC 19 event. Lombard and Woodley both were witnessed ringside at Friday’s event in Tampa, FL. They have a history as they previously were teammates at American Top Team. They’ve both lauded most of their affiliation with the gym over the years, but apparently there’s still some bad blood at least from Lombard’s side. Stipe Miocic Leaving UFC For New Company?
UFCBoxing Insider

Shawn Porter Thinks Tyron Woodley Has What It Takes To Best Jake Paul

“Unlike a lot of the guys in the UFC and the MMA game,” Shawn Porter recently told DAZN, “(Tyron) Woodley really, really has worked on his hands for a number of years,” Porter was referring to the much hyped upcoming boxing match between UFC notable Woodley and Jake Paul, the social media influencer turned boxing cash cow. One thing fans and analysts have noticed about Paul is that he not only takes boxing seriously, but seems to actually have some skill. Still, Porter feels it just won’t be enough when it comes to the combat sport vet Woodley.
UFCBoxing Scene

Shawn Porter Expects Woodley To 'Handle Business' - Derail Jake Paul

Former world champion Shawn Porter is backing MMA veteran Tyron Woodley to hand Jake Paul the first defeat on his pro career. Woodley, a former UFC champion and one regarded as one of the top fighters in MMA, will collide with the social media star at a catch-weight of 190-pounds on August 29th in the main event of a Showtime Pay-Per-View.
UFCCinema Blend

Jake Paul Is Hilariously Trolling Conor McGregor In The Best Way After Dustin Poirier Fight

On his road to becoming a serious contender in the world of amateur boxing, YouTube star Jake Paul has aimed his trash-talking at tons of people, both in boxing and in the MMA world at large, with former UFC champ Conor McGregor being a frequent target of choice. Paul has somehow upped his trolling game following Conor McGregor's brutal leg injury and (second) loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and yes, it involves that $100,000 custom-made "Sleepy McGregor" chain.
UFCmmanews.com

Jake Paul Not Trying To Be A Hero With UFC Fighter Pay Rants

Jake Paul insists he isn’t trying to be a hero when it comes to “exposing” the UFC over fighter pay. Paul hasn’t been afraid to ruffle some feathers. That includes taking aim at UFC President Dana White. The YouTuber turned boxer has pointed out that White is bragging about winning $7 million in blackjack while his fighters are starting GoFundMe pages.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Jake Paul returns to Cleveland to face Tyron Woodley

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On August 29, Westlake native Jake Paul will return to Cleveland to take on Tyron Woodley in a showtime 190-pound pro boxing event at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The renowned content creator will face off against the former UFC Champion, Woodley, who will be his toughest...
UFCwegotthiscovered.com

How Old Is Tyron Woodley?

Former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has become quite the household name ahead of his boxing match against YouTuber and aspiring professional boxer Jake Paul. While a dominant force within the MMA world, Woodley isn’t someone that the average boxing fan is familiar with, especially given this bout against Paul will be his very first professional boxing match.
UFCscrapdigest.com

Jake Paul makes a tattoo bet against Tyron Woodley

Youtuber, Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley just shook hands to make the bet official. The bet was that the loser will have to put I love (the winner)’s name on his body permanently. Jake Paul has always offered bets to his opponents like trying to double their fight purse if they somehow beat him.
UFCBloody Elbow

Jake Paul on UFC contracts: They make fighters ‘bound to oblige and be a puppet’

Jake Paul is hoping to go 4-0 in his fledgling boxing career next month when he takes on 0-0 boxer, and former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. The YouTuber’s list of victories so far includes Woodley’s teammate Ben Askren, former NBA player Nate Robinson and fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib. All of those opponents came into the fight with 0-0 records.
Combat Sportswegotthiscovered.com

Where To Watch The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Fight

YouTube star Jake Paul will face his toughest boxing matchup yet when he takes on former five-time UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on August 29. Having put together a string of knockouts in his recent boxing run, Paul will put his undefeated...

