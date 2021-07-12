YouTube star Jake Paul will fight former UFC champ Tyron Woodley Aug. 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

“Unlike a lot of the guys in the UFC and the MMA game,” Shawn Porter recently told DAZN, “(Tyron) Woodley really, really has worked on his hands for a number of years,” Porter was referring to the much hyped upcoming boxing match between UFC notable Woodley and Jake Paul, the social media influencer turned boxing cash cow. One thing fans and analysts have noticed about Paul is that he not only takes boxing seriously, but seems to actually have some skill. Still, Porter feels it just won’t be enough when it comes to the combat sport vet Woodley.