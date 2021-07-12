YouTube star Jake Paul will fight former UFC champ Tyron Woodley Aug. 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Jake and Logan Paul are polarizing social media influencers, YouTube video stars, and in the past year the title of boxers has been added to their list of talents. About a month after Logan went toe to toe with former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather on June 6, Jake will step in the ring Aug. 29 in a homecoming exhibition bout with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, it was announced July 12.www.news-herald.com
