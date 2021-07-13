Abbott Asks Texas Rangers to Investigate Juvenile Justice Department

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced appointments to the new Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform, and among them is state Senator Kim LaSata. The task force was created with an executive order to focus on analyzing the state’s juvenile justice system while recommending practices and strategies for reform. The Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, and it will include members of the executive branch, the judiciary, the juvenile justice community, and the legislature. That’s where Senator LaSata comes in. Legislative branch participants on the task force include LaSata, as designated by the Senate Majority Leader. Michigan Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth T. Clement says the “task force will be successful because we are laser-focused on building partnerships, being creative, and analyzing the data to make sure that every Michigan child has the chance to achieve their full potential.” Appointees will serve for two-year terms.