Abbott Asks Texas Rangers to Investigate Juvenile Justice Department

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 14 days ago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is directing the Texas Rangers to investigate allegations of "potentially illegal behavior" by Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) staff members. In a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday, Abbott said the TJJD's Inspector General's Office and the TJJD Independent Ombudsmen have reported...

www.nbcdfw.com

