China H1 crude oil imports down 3% -customs

 14 days ago

July 13 (Reuters) - * China first-half crude oil imports down 3% at 261 million tonnes, according to a statement by General Administration of Customs. * China Jan-June corn imports up 318.5% at 15.3 million tonnes -customs. * China Jan-June natural gas imports up 23.8% at 59.82 million tonnes -customs.

