UFC 264 video: Israel Adensaya reacts to Conor McGregor’s grisly injury against Dustin Poirier

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael Adesanya instantly spotted Conor McGregor’s gruesome injury that ended his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor suffered a broken tibia and fibula in the final seconds of the opening round of UFC 264’s main event, rendering him unable to continue and giving Poirier a first-round TKO win via doctor’s stoppage. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Sunday, Adesanya reacted to McGregor’s injury in real-time, as well as McGregor’s decision to jump for a failed guillotine submission midway through the opening round.

www.mmafighting.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Herb Dean
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Tai Tuivasa
