The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 5 Review: The Criminals it Deserves

By Dale McGarrigle
TV Fanatic
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah, the leader, has to get a bigger advisory panel than her friends and former students. That seemed to be the upshot of The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 5. Yet again, Sarah was reacting rather than acting, relying on her own big brain and knowledge of history and government to put out fires, rather than soliciting the advice of others who might have good ideas of their own.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Republic Of Sarah#Executive Orders#Lydon Industries
