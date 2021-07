BEER! Who doesn’t like BEER? Actually, I do know plenty of people who do not like beer. I used to be one of them. Well, I don’t like tequila much anymore either, for the same reason. But those are stories for another day. Fortunately for me, I have my taste for beer again. It’s been back for quite some time. I’m glad I do enjoy beer again. The craft beer business is booming! I love to try a new brew now and again. Still too many IPA’s.