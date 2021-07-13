Mattison drafted in 4th Round by Detroit Tigers

For baseball fans, the events taking place during the month of July could be considered holidays. The 2021 MLB All-Star Game and the MLB Home Run Derby are clear frontrunners, but from July 30–Aug. 1, the Detroit Tigers organization will celebrate and acknowledge a team that belongs to their baseball family tree: the Detroit Stars. With annual celebrations (and arguably the best historic uniforms in the game), the Tigers have provided fans with an opportunity to commemorate the legacy of players who thrived during the era of Jim Crow. Due to segregation and bigotry, the legacy of the Detroit Stars is often introduced to the average person as buried treasure. Upon further examination (usually provided by celebrations or statistical evidence), larger-than-life heroes like Norman “Turkey” Stearnes emerge from the shadows to take their rightful place in baseball culture.