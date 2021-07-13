Mattison drafted in 4th Round by Detroit Tigers
Fort Ann grad Tyler Mattison was selected in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon. Mattison is coming off a senior season in which he was named NEC Pitcher of the Year and went 10-3 with a 2.46 ERA and struck out 95 batters in 80 innings pitched. Mattison was a three-sport athlete for the Cardinals and won two state championships in baseball and was also a NewsChannel 13 All-Star in basketball.wnyt.com
