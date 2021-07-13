Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mattison drafted in 4th Round by Detroit Tigers

WNYT
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Ann grad Tyler Mattison was selected in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon. Mattison is coming off a senior season in which he was named NEC Pitcher of the Year and went 10-3 with a 2.46 ERA and struck out 95 batters in 80 innings pitched. Mattison was a three-sport athlete for the Cardinals and won two state championships in baseball and was also a NewsChannel 13 All-Star in basketball.

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Innings Pitched#Nec Pitcher Of#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Detroit Tigers who could be traded by Friday

This coming Friday, the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline will come and go and we will know if the Detroit Tigers decided to make a move or not. According to Tigers GM Al Avila, the team is no longer in a “rebuild” and instead, they are now “building.” Avila has said that the Tigers are only going to sell a player at the trade deadline if he feels like it helps the team now and in the future.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Is Izaac Pacheco Detroit Tigers' Shortstop of the Future?

Much has been said about the Detroit Tigers and the current state of their rebuild. After getting swept by the Minnesota Twins before the MLB All-Star break, supporters of the Tigers looked to the Major League Baseball Draft this past weekend to determine what areas the scouting department and general manager Al Avila emphasized with the players that were selected.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Rumors: 3 Tigers targets at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox will kick off their final series before the MLB Trade Deadline tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they could end up having a few new faces on the team by the time it wraps up. With the series to set to conclude a day before the Trade Deadline, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Boston do some of their trade work during this series.
MLBwkzo.com

Tigers add another shortstop on the second round of MLB Draft

DENVER, CO (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers picked nine more players yesterday on day two of the Major League Baseball draft. High school shortstop Izaac Pacheco was the first pick by the Tigers in the second round. Detroit also selected six pitchers and two outfielders yesterday. The MLB Draft...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Nomar Mazara: DFA'd by Detroit

Mazara (illness) was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Friday. Mazara missed the final two games before the All-Star break while feeling sick, and he'll open the second half of the season by getting booted off the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal, $1.75 million with the Tigers in February , but he failed to make a positive impact with a .597 OPS and below-average defense across 50 games. Mazara will clear waivers unless any teams are willing to pick up the remainder of his contract.
MLBValdosta Daily Times

Minnesota Twins to visit the Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins (39-50, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (40-51, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Tigers: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +140, Twins -160; over/under is even. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Minnesota will face off on...
MLBinplaymagazine.com

DETROIT TIGERS AGREE TO TERMS WITH RHP TY MADDEN

DETROIT TIGERS AGREE TO TERMS WITH NO. 32 OVERALL PICK RHP TY MADDEN. The Detroit Tigers have agreed to terms with RHP Ty Madden, the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, which the Tigers were awarded in the Competitive Balance A round. Madden joins the Tigers organization after...
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Detroit Tigers’ Negro Leagues Weekend is a ‘major’ celebration

For baseball fans, the events taking place during the month of July could be considered holidays. The 2021 MLB All-Star Game and the MLB Home Run Derby are clear frontrunners, but from July 30–Aug. 1, the Detroit Tigers organization will celebrate and acknowledge a team that belongs to their baseball family tree: the Detroit Stars. With annual celebrations (and arguably the best historic uniforms in the game), the Tigers have provided fans with an opportunity to commemorate the legacy of players who thrived during the era of Jim Crow. Due to segregation and bigotry, the legacy of the Detroit Stars is often introduced to the average person as buried treasure. Upon further examination (usually provided by celebrations or statistical evidence), larger-than-life heroes like Norman “Turkey” Stearnes emerge from the shadows to take their rightful place in baseball culture.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers sign 2021 MLB draft No. 32 overall pick, Texas P Ty Madden for $2.5 million

The Detroit Tigers signed their No. 32 overall draft pick, Texas right-handed pitcher Ty Madden, on Monday at Comerica Park. Madden, 21, signed for $2.5 million, a source with knowledge of the agreement told the Free Press. The total is above the $2,257,300 slot value for the 32nd overall pick. The Tigers drafted him in Competitive Balance Round A of the 2021 MLB draft. They picked Oklahoma City Heritage Hall High School right-hander Jackson Jobe with the No. 3 overall pick.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Manager AJ Hinch is masterminding robberies

The Detroit Tigers are tied for the most steals in the American League as Manager A.J. Hinch is using his players’ skill set to the maximum. In yesterday’s victory over the Minnesota Twins yesterday afternoon to complete the sweep, there were a few highlights that the Detroit Tigers did to make this possible.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers not planning to sell at deadline, per report

With the MLB trade deadline less than two weeks out, the Detroit Tigers sit in third place of the AL Central with a better-than-expected 44-51 record. Though they’re 13.5 games out of the division lead and 9.5 behind the second wild card-holding Oakland A’s, the Detroit News’ Chris McCosky reported that GM Al Avila will not be looking to sell assets before the deadline.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: Revisiting our season predictions

Jun: Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walks on the field during a pitching change. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports. The Detroit Tigers are off to an excellent start in the second half of the season, and it’s part of a general trend of solid baseball over the last two months. Things...
MLBallfans.co

Why you’ll see Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera back at first base a little more often

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch penciled Miguel Cabrera into Monday’s starting lineup as the team’s first baseman for the second time since June 22. As the All-Star break approached, the Tigers pulled Cabrera away from his semi-regular duties at first base. His right calf flared up, and Hinch didn’t want to roll the dice near the halfway point of the season.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 ‘Biggest’ Detroit Tigers since 1990

When we think about the best athletes in the world, we usually think about players who are in tip-top condition. They can run fast, jump high, and always seem to have a physical advantage over their competition. But when looking at the definition of the word athlete, we found the following:

Comments / 0

Community Policy